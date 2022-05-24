BREAKING: Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Monday night as well
Published on May 24, 2022 05:56 AM IST
YSRCP lawmaker accused of driver’s murder surrenders before Andhra police
“Ananta Babu voluntarily surrendered before the police in the afternoon. After questioning him in the case, he was produced before the local court after medical examination at the Kakinada government hospital and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody,” further superintendent of police P Srinivas instructed reporters.
Published on May 24, 2022 03:45 AM IST
Telangana encounter: High court to take up matter in first week of June
A Supreme Court bench, comprising chief justice N V Ramana and justice Hima Kohli, final Friday refused to move any judgement on the report submitted by the three-member fee of inquiry headed by Justice V S Sirpurkar, which described the encounter as faux
Published on May 24, 2022 03:43 AM IST
Jagan woos investors at WEF, boasts of Andhra govt’s Covid management in Davos
Participating within the group dialogue on Future-proofing Health Systems on the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy confirmed a presentation on healthcare being applied and Covid administration in Andhra Pradesh.
Published on May 24, 2022 03:39 AM IST
ASHA workers at forefront of ensuring healthy India: PM Modi
India’s ten lakh all-women ASHA volunteers had been honoured by the WHO on Sunday for his or her essential function in offering direct entry to healthcare services in rural areas.
Published on May 24, 2022 03:36 AM IST
Police book PFI over video of boy raising hate slogans in rally
The PFI organised a gathering referred to as ‘Save Republic Rally’ in Alappuzha on Saturday, through which hate slogans had been raised by the boy, and others had been seen lauding him. Police have registered a case towards the PFI and the mother and father of the boy underneath part 153 A (selling enmity between completely different teams on floor of faith, race, native land, residence, language, and many others., and doing acts prejudicial to upkeep of concord) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Published on May 24, 2022 03:36 AM IST
Kerala high court grants pre-arrest bail to former Congress leader P C George
A single-judge Kerala excessive courtroom bench of Justice P Gopinath imposed a bail situation that former Congress chief George shouldn’t make any controversial or communal remarks.
Published on May 24, 2022 03:32 AM IST
Modi to visit Hyderabad on may 26 to attend 20th ISB anniversary
ISB dean Prof Madan Pillutla stated as many as 930 college students from the ISB campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali would participate within the first-ever joint commencement ceremony, which might be addressed by the Prime Minister.
Published on May 24, 2022 03:28 AM IST
Delhi assembly panel pulls up top MCD official over ‘growing landfills’
It is baffling that regardless of getting funds 12 months on 12 months from Delhi authorities within the identify of stable waste administration the BJP dominated MCD has fully failed at its main job,” Atishi, who’s the chairperson of the panel, stated in a press release on Monday.
Published on May 24, 2022 03:27 AM IST
How cotton built the Canara Union
A distinct era had come of age in an analogous method in March 1980, when a good-looking, lanky 25-year-old with probably the most superb wristwork grew to become the primary Indian to win the All-England Championships. In Bengaluru, the celebrations then had been significantly joyous in Malleswaram, for the brand new champion, Prakash Padukone, had skilled for a few years on the courts of the legendary Canara Union, on eighth Main.
Published on May 24, 2022 03:24 AM IST
PM Modi to attend Quad summit today, hold key bilateral talks
The Quad summit is geared toward additional bolstering cooperation among the many member nations – US, Australia, India, Japan – and discussing developments within the Indo-Pacific area.
Published on May 24, 2022 01:46 AM IST
FIR lodged against 2 ruling BJD leaders after Nabarangpur court order
Nabarangpur classes courtroom ordered the police to register the case on a criticism by BJP chief Gauri Shankar Majhi concerning the alleged incident in February 2021
Published on May 24, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Parents cannot strike a compromise in minor’s rape: Punjab and Haryana HC
Chandigarh: Parents of minor kids who’re victims of sexual crimes can not arrive at a compromise with the perpetrator, the Punjab and Haryana excessive courtroom has dominated
Updated on May 24, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Govt likely to revise midday meals’ daily cooking cost
The value of cooking the noon meal was final revised in 2020. It was elevated from ₹4.48 to ₹4.97 per scholar per college day for main lessons between 1 and 5, and ₹6.71 to ₹7.45 for higher main lessons between 6 and eight.
Updated on May 24, 2022 01:25 AM IST