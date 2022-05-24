BREAKING: Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Monday night as well

Live Breaking information LIVE – May 24, 2022: Get newest information, breaking information, newest updates, reside information, high headlines, breaking enterprise information and high information of the hour



YSRCP lawmaker accused of driver’s murder surrenders before Andhra police “Ananta Babu voluntarily surrendered before the police in the afternoon. After questioning him in the case, he was produced before the local court after medical examination at the Kakinada government hospital and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody,” further superintendent of police P Srinivas instructed reporters.





YSR Congress social gathering lawmaker Ananta Udaya Bhakar alias Ananta Babu, the prime accused within the homicide of a 24-year-old automotive driver V Subrahmanyam at Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh final Friday, surrendered to the police on Monday. (Representative use) Published on May 24, 2022 03:45 AM IST



Telangana encounter: High court to take up matter in first week of June A Supreme Court bench, comprising chief justice N V Ramana and justice Hima Kohli, final Friday refused to move any judgement on the report submitted by the three-member fee of inquiry headed by Justice V S Sirpurkar, which described the encounter as faux





The Telangana excessive courtroom is prone to take up the listening to on the Sirpurkar Commission report on the killing of 4 individuals in an alleged encounter with the police at Chatanpalli village close to Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district on December 6, 2019 within the first week of June, individuals conscious of the developments stated on Monday. Published on May 24, 2022 03:43 AM IST



Jagan woos investors at WEF, boasts of Andhra govt’s Covid management in Davos Participating within the group dialogue on Future-proofing Health Systems on the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy confirmed a presentation on healthcare being applied and Covid administration in Andhra Pradesh.





Despite having a number of constraints, Andhra Pradesh did a commendable job in containing the unfold of Covid-19 and maintaining the mortality price low throughout the pandemic, because of the strong supply mechanism, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated in Davos. (HT Photo) Published on May 24, 2022 03:39 AM IST



ASHA workers at forefront of ensuring healthy India: PM Modi India’s ten lakh all-women ASHA volunteers had been honoured by the WHO on Sunday for his or her essential function in offering direct entry to healthcare services in rural areas.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI) Published on May 24, 2022 03:36 AM IST



Police book PFI over video of boy raising hate slogans in rally The PFI organised a gathering referred to as ‘Save Republic Rally’ in Alappuzha on Saturday, through which hate slogans had been raised by the boy, and others had been seen lauding him. Police have registered a case towards the PFI and the mother and father of the boy underneath part 153 A (selling enmity between completely different teams on floor of faith, race, native land, residence, language, and many others., and doing acts prejudicial to upkeep of concord) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).





A video exhibiting a minor boy sitting on the shoulders of a person throughout a rally of the Popular Front of India (PFI) elevating inflammatory slogans towards different communities surfaced on social media on Monday. (Agencies/Representative use) Published on May 24, 2022 03:36 AM IST



Kerala high court grants pre-arrest bail to former Congress leader P C George A single-judge Kerala excessive courtroom bench of Justice P Gopinath imposed a bail situation that former Congress chief George shouldn’t make any controversial or communal remarks.





The Kerala excessive courtroom on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former legislator and Kerala Congress chief P C George in a hate speech case. (HT File) Published on May 24, 2022 03:32 AM IST



Modi to visit Hyderabad on may 26 to attend 20th ISB anniversary ISB dean Prof Madan Pillutla stated as many as 930 college students from the ISB campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali would participate within the first-ever joint commencement ceremony, which might be addressed by the Prime Minister.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely be on a one-day go to to Hyderabad on May 26 to attend the Twentieth-anniversary celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) (ANI) Published on May 24, 2022 03:28 AM IST



Delhi assembly panel pulls up top MCD official over ‘growing landfills’ It is baffling that regardless of getting funds 12 months on 12 months from Delhi authorities within the identify of stable waste administration the BJP dominated MCD has fully failed at its main job,” Atishi, who’s the chairperson of the panel, stated in a press release on Monday.





Ghazipur landfill (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO) Published on May 24, 2022 03:27 AM IST



How cotton built the Canara Union A distinct era had come of age in an analogous method in March 1980, when a good-looking, lanky 25-year-old with probably the most superb wristwork grew to become the primary Indian to win the All-England Championships. In Bengaluru, the celebrations then had been significantly joyous in Malleswaram, for the brand new champion, Prakash Padukone, had skilled for a few years on the courts of the legendary Canara Union, on eighth Main.





Roopa Pai Published on May 24, 2022 03:24 AM IST



PM Modi to attend Quad summit today, hold key bilateral talks The Quad summit is geared toward additional bolstering cooperation among the many member nations – US, Australia, India, Japan – and discussing developments within the Indo-Pacific area.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo.(BJP/Twitter) Published on May 24, 2022 01:46 AM IST



FIR lodged against 2 ruling BJD leaders after Nabarangpur court order Nabarangpur classes courtroom ordered the police to register the case on a criticism by BJP chief Gauri Shankar Majhi concerning the alleged incident in February 2021





The alleged assault and misbehaviour passed off at an occasion over a farm protest over procurement of paddy Published on May 24, 2022 12:38 AM IST



Parents cannot strike a compromise in minor’s rape: Punjab and Haryana HC Chandigarh: Parents of minor kids who’re victims of sexual crimes can not arrive at a compromise with the perpetrator, the Punjab and Haryana excessive courtroom has dominated





The Punjab and Haryana excessive courtroom was listening to a plea from a Sirsa man booked in January 2019. (Archive) Updated on May 24, 2022 12:59 AM IST