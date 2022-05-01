BREAKING: Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

Live Breaking information updates May 1, 2022: Get newest information, breaking information, newest updates, dwell information, high headlines, breaking enterprise information and high information of the hour.



On Maharashtra Day, celebrations likely to acquire political hue MNS chief Raj Thackeray is predicted to seize all of the headlines along with his much-awaited rally in Aurangabad.





On Maharashtra Day, celebrations likely to acquire political hue

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, along with his a lot awaited rally in Aurangabad, is more likely to seize all of the headlines



Will Gujarat House be dissolved, polls declared next week, asks Kejriwal Last week too, the AAP chief had tweeted that the BJP will maintain early elections in BJP-led Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.





Will Gujarat House be dissolved, polls declared next week, asks Kejriwal

Delhi CM Kejriwal greets his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears to be like on, through the joint convention of chief ministers and chief justices.



45.7k loudspeakers removed across UP after Yogi’s order The Uttar Pradesh residence division had on April 23 issued orders to take away loudspeakers from non secular locations.





45.7k loudspeakers removed across UP after Yogi's order

His assertion got here after a row over azaan and Hanuman Chalisa recitation on loudspeakers, defying norms.



UP temple attack accused was in constant touch of IS sympathisers: Police Abbasi was additionally in direct contact with ISIS preacher and activist Mehndi Masood, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police in 2013, the senior officer mentioned.





UP temple attack accused was in constant touch of IS sympathisers: Police

The accused was earlier lodged in Gorakhpur jail after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after his police custody remand ended on April 16.



Do not rely on NRC for disposal of cases, Assam tribunals told The state NRC coordinator, Hitesh Dev Sharma, in a letter issued on April 18, mentioned there are errors within the NRC listing printed earlier as a consequence of unsuitable knowledge entry within the strategy of updation.





Do not rely on NRC for disposal of cases, Assam tribunals told

The NRC, first ready just for Assam in 1951, was up to date since 2015 following instructions from the Supreme Court.



Seer calls for dharam sansad at Taj Mahal The seer was carrying a ‘dharm dand’ (non secular mast) manufactured from steel when he was stopped from getting into the campus on Tuesday.





Taj Mahal (Shutterstock) Updated on May 01, 2022 04:50 AM IST



Railways looks to expedite coal transport amid shortage According to a senior official, who declined to be named, these measures embrace giving choice to items coal carrying rakes over passenger trains alongside any route and lengthening the time interval prescribed for checking the mechanical situation of those rakes.





Railways looks to expedite coal transport amid shortage

According to a senior official, who declined to be named, these measures embrace giving choice to items coal carrying rakes over passenger trains alongside any route and lengthening the time interval prescribed for checking the mechanical situation of those rakes.



Surface temperature tops 60°C, satellite images show The European Space Agency’s web site additionally confirmed land floor temperatures to be nearing 55 levels Celsius over many elements of northwest India and crossing 60 levels Celsius over a number of pockets.





Experts additionally warned that the well being and demise toll from the continuing heatwave spell needs to be documented. (ANI) Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:56 PM IST



Were instructed to focus on Raut’s talks with ‘saheb’: SID official Mumbai: A policeman posted with Maharashtra’s State Intelligence Department (SID), who monitored the calls of Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut, was “instructed” to give attention to the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian’s cellphone conversations with “Saheb” and submit studies to his seniors, his assertion submitted to the Mumbai police has contended





Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut addresses a press convention at Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 08 March 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_08_2022_000171B) (PTI) Updated on Apr 30, 2022 11:56 PM IST