BREAKING: Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported
Updated on May 01, 2022 05:38 AM IST
May 01, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Karnataka: Train companies resume after halt as a consequence of Cargo Express derailment
The South Western Railway knowledgeable late evening on Saturday that the prepare companies are again to regular as realignment on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru line has been accomplished. The prepare companies have been interrupted after Parcel Cargo Express Train derailed at Yesvantpur Yard within the Bengaluru district of Karnataka.
May 01, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualty reported
A fireplace broke out on Saturday evening in a scrap godown within the Musheerabad space of Hyderabad in Telangana, ANI reported. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse off the fireplace.
“No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained,” mentioned the police official. An investigation into the matter has been initiated. More particulars are awaited.
On Maharashtra Day, celebrations likely to acquire political hue
MNS chief Raj Thackeray is predicted to seize all of the headlines along with his much-awaited rally in Aurangabad.
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:51 AM IST
Will Gujarat House be dissolved, polls declared next week, asks Kejriwal
Last week too, the AAP chief had tweeted that the BJP will maintain early elections in BJP-led Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
Published on May 01, 2022 02:40 AM IST
45.7k loudspeakers removed across UP after Yogi’s order
The Uttar Pradesh residence division had on April 23 issued orders to take away loudspeakers from non secular locations.
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:50 AM IST
UP temple attack accused was in constant touch of IS sympathisers: Police
Abbasi was additionally in direct contact with ISIS preacher and activist Mehndi Masood, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police in 2013, the senior officer mentioned.
Published on May 01, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Do not rely on NRC for disposal of cases, Assam tribunals told
The state NRC coordinator, Hitesh Dev Sharma, in a letter issued on April 18, mentioned there are errors within the NRC listing printed earlier as a consequence of unsuitable knowledge entry within the strategy of updation.
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:49 AM IST
Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Seer calls for dharam sansad at Taj Mahal
The seer was carrying a ‘dharm dand’ (non secular mast) manufactured from steel when he was stopped from getting into the campus on Tuesday.
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Railways looks to expedite coal transport amid shortage
According to a senior official, who declined to be named, these measures embrace giving choice to items coal carrying rakes over passenger trains alongside any route and lengthening the time interval prescribed for checking the mechanical situation of those rakes.
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:51 AM IST
Surface temperature tops 60°C, satellite images show
The European Space Agency’s web site additionally confirmed land floor temperatures to be nearing 55 levels Celsius over many elements of northwest India and crossing 60 levels Celsius over a number of pockets.
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Were instructed to focus on Raut’s talks with ‘saheb’: SID official
Mumbai: A policeman posted with Maharashtra’s State Intelligence Department (SID), who monitored the calls of Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut, was “instructed” to give attention to the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian’s cellphone conversations with “Saheb” and submit studies to his seniors, his assertion submitted to the Mumbai police has contended
Updated on Apr 30, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Man hung upside down from tree and thrashed, 5 arrested
A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday after which the 5 accused seen within the video have been detained, police mentioned.
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:55 PM IST