BREAKING: Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

Updated on May 01, 2022 05:38 AM IST

  • May 01, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    Karnataka: Train companies resume after halt as a consequence of Cargo Express derailment

    The South Western Railway knowledgeable late evening on Saturday that the prepare companies are again to regular as realignment on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru line has been accomplished. The prepare companies have been interrupted after Parcel Cargo Express Train derailed at Yesvantpur Yard within the Bengaluru district of Karnataka.

  • May 01, 2022 05:25 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualty reported

     A fireplace broke out on Saturday evening in a scrap godown within the Musheerabad space of Hyderabad in Telangana, ANI reported. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse off the fireplace.

    “No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained,” mentioned the police official. An investigation into the matter has been initiated. More particulars are awaited.


On Maharashtra Day, celebrations likely to acquire political hue

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is predicted to seize all of the headlines along with his much-awaited rally in Aurangabad.



MNS chief Raj Thackeray, with his much awaited rally in Aurangabad, is likely to grab all the headlines (File Photo/HT)
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:51 AM IST


Will Gujarat House be dissolved, polls declared next week, asks Kejriwal

Last week too, the AAP chief had tweeted that the BJP will maintain early elections in BJP-led Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.



Delhi CM Kejriwal greets his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann looks on, during the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices. (ARVIND YADAV/HT)
Published on May 01, 2022 02:40 AM IST


45.7k loudspeakers removed across UP after Yogi’s order

The Uttar Pradesh residence division had on April 23 issued orders to take away loudspeakers from non secular locations.



His statement came after a row over azaan and Hanuman Chalisa recitation on loudspeakers, defying norms. (Representational photo)
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:50 AM IST


UP temple attack accused was in constant touch of IS sympathisers: Police

Abbasi was additionally in direct contact with ISIS preacher and activist Mehndi Masood, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police in 2013, the senior officer mentioned.



The accused was earlier lodged in Gorakhpur jail after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after his police custody remand ended on April 16. (Representational photo)
Published on May 01, 2022 12:10 AM IST


Do not rely on NRC for disposal of cases, Assam tribunals told

The state NRC coordinator, Hitesh Dev Sharma, in a letter issued on April 18, mentioned there are errors within the NRC listing printed earlier as a consequence of unsuitable knowledge entry within the strategy of updation.



The NRC, first prepared only for Assam in 1951, was updated since 2015 following directions from the Supreme Court. (Representational photo)
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:49 AM IST

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha


Seer calls for dharam sansad at Taj Mahal

The seer was carrying a ‘dharm dand’ (non secular mast) manufactured from steel when he was stopped from getting into the campus on Tuesday.



Taj Mahal (Shutterstock)
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:50 AM IST


Railways looks to expedite coal transport amid shortage

According to a senior official, who declined to be named, these measures embrace giving choice to items coal carrying rakes over passenger trains alongside any route and lengthening the time interval prescribed for checking the mechanical situation of those rakes.



Piparwar, Apr 30 (ANI): Coal being loaded in good train amid a power crisis due to shortage of coal, at Rai Coal mines in Peeparwar on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Somnath Sen)
Updated on May 01, 2022 04:51 AM IST


Surface temperature tops 60°C, satellite images show

The European Space Agency’s web site additionally confirmed land floor temperatures to be nearing 55 levels Celsius over many elements of northwest India and crossing 60 levels Celsius over a number of pockets.



Experts also warned that the health and death toll from the ongoing heatwave spell should be documented. (ANI)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:56 PM IST


Were instructed to focus on Raut’s talks with ‘saheb’: SID official

Mumbai: A policeman posted with Maharashtra’s State Intelligence Department (SID), who monitored the calls of Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut, was “instructed” to give attention to the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian’s cellphone conversations with “Saheb” and submit studies to his seniors, his assertion submitted to the Mumbai police has contended



Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 08 March 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_08_2022_000171B) (PTI)
Updated on Apr 30, 2022 11:56 PM IST


Man hung upside down from tree and thrashed, 5 arrested

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday after which the 5 accused seen within the video have been detained, police mentioned.



Five people were arrested in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh for hanging a man upside down from a tree and beating him. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:55 PM IST

