BREAKING | Five people killed in shooting in Khayelitsha | News24

Cape Town police have initiated a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend gunmen who killed 5 individuals within the Endlovini casual settlement in Khayelitsha on Monday morning.

Five individuals had been killed within the Endlovini casual settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday morning.

Police have initiated a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend the gunmen.

Crime specialists had been nonetheless scouring the scene of the murders for leads, police stated.

READ | Police probing double murder case after two women killed in suspected house robbery in Cape Town

Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit are investigating the murders.

The unidentified victims are estimated to have been between 25 and 35 years outdated.

“Reports at the disposal of police indicate that unknown gunmen approached shacks located at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha, in the early hours of this morning (Monday) and fired shots,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa stated.

“A woman and four men were… killed.”

This is a growing story.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.