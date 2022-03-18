BREAKING | Five vehicles set alight during protest action in Cape Town | News24

A burnt Golden Arrow bus is seen that was set on hearth by protesters in in Cape Town.

Five autos – two Golden Arrow buses, a council truck and light-weight obligation automobile, in addition to an Eskom automobile – had been set alight throughout protest motion in Nyanga on Friday morning.

It is known that the protest motion might be linked to a regulation enforcement operations held on Thursday to find a taxi driver and proprietor who escaped from custody throughout an assault on the Philippi East police station final week.

City of Cape Town visitors spokesperson Richard Coleman stated the council’s LDV was set alight on the nook of Klipfontein and Borcherds Quarry.

He stated:

The driver of the LDV, a 38-year-old man, sustained accidents.

Golden Arrow confirmed the assault on their buses, including that that they had been pressured transfer their operations out of Nyanga utterly.

“Our first priority is the safety of our passengers and staff, and we have no option but to institute these measures as a result of vehicles being set alight.

