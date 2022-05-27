BREAKING | Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama arrested | Fin24

Five former Transnet officers have been arrested by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate on Friday morning on fees of fraud, corruption and cash laundering.

News24 has established that two of the 5 embrace former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and Eric Wood from the Gupta-linked firms Regiments Capital and Trillian Capital Partners.

The 5 are anticipated to seem within the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court following their arrest on the Brackendowns Police Station.

They are additionally charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

In the second quantity of the State Capture Inquiry report, fee chair Chief Justice Raymond Zondo really helpful the prosecution of Gama, Wood, former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe, CFO Anoj Singh, Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley and former Transnet treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi for quite a few findings.

These embrace R79.2 million Transnet paid to Regiments on 30 April 2014, R93.48 million paid to Trillian on 4 December 2015, a Range Rover Sport which was bought for Ramosebudi in change for Trillian being appointed to exchange JP Morgan because the lead arranger of a R12 billion membership mortgage, for which Trillian was paid R93.4 million.

One of the findings was that Transnet suffered R1.5 billion in losses because of varied transactions really helpful by Regiments for which it was paid a complete of R229 million in charges between 2015 and 2019.