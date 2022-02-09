BREAKING | General Council of the Bar says Mpofu brought advocates’ profession ‘into disrepute’ | News24

The General Council of the Bar says advocate Dali Mpofu SC has introduced advocates’ career and the administration of justice into disrepute.

The organisation stated it had been requested by a lot of constituent bars and particular person members to hunt Mpofu’s substitute on the JSC and is in discussions with Advocates for Transformation (AFT) to that finish.

Adriaan Basson | Dali Mpofu – a legal nincompoop and scoundrel

In a press release, the GCB stated: “Objection has been raised to Mpofu SC continuing to be the representative of the advocates’ profession on the JSC (Judicial Service Commission), entrusted as he is with the task of representing the values and interests of all practicing advocates in relation to judicial appointments and other important functions of the JSC.”

More to comply with.