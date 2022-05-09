BREAKING | Hillary Gardee murder: Employee in Mpumalanga ANC chief whip’s office arrested | News24

The ANC’s Mpumalanga legislature chief whip, Fidel Mlombo, says the arrest of an worker in his workplace in reference to the homicide of Hillary Gardee is “highly regrettable”.

“As an office and the ANC, we are totally against and distance ourselves from the act of killing of innocent people.

“We belief the legal guidelines of this nation, that there shall be a profitable investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators and that those that are discovered to have dedicated this heinous crime are put behind bars and faraway from the streets for the security of our society,” Mlombo mentioned.

READ | Gardee murder suspects are top figures

The workplace of the ANC chief whip in Mpumalanga launched a press release on Monday by which it condemned “the mindless killing of Hillary”. The person who was arrested cannot be named until his appearance in the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court along with two others. They are facing charges of murder, rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Gardee, 28, was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

She was reported missing two weeks ago and her body was found on Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head.

This is a developing story.

