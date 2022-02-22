Breaking: India to make statement on Ukraine at UNSC emergency meeting
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Feb 22, 2022 06:37 AM IST
India to make assertion on Ukraine at UNSC emergency assembly
The UNSC meet over Ukraine will now be an ‘open’ assembly, a senior official stated. India will even make an announcement on the assembly.
Feb 22, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Air India to function first of three flights to Ukraine at this time
Air India is about to function three flights to Ukraine, beginning at this time. The flights have been scheduled for February 22, 24 and 26 as a part of India’s evacuation plan from Ukraine.
Last week, the The ministry of exterior affairs (MEA) arrange a management room to offer data and help to the Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has additionally arrange a 24-hour helpline for Indians within the japanese European nation.
Minister’s attack on Muslims sparks political controversy
- Eshwarappa is already going through criticism from the opposition Congress for his remarks that the saffron flag will substitute the tricolour in a number of years.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 03:18 AM IST
Centre looks to partner with agriculture startups
Ministries are gearing as much as open themselves to enterprise proposals from people, buyers and companies the place the state will maintain restricted fairness partnerships, together with the ministries of agriculture and electronics.
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 02:21 AM IST
16-year-old tribal girl gang-raped in Chhattisgarh, 5 arrested: Police
Superintendent of police, Jashpur, Vijay Agarwal stated the incident befell when the minor lady had gone to attend a marriage operate at a village within the district on February 17
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for BJP candidates in Manipur ahead of polls
This is the third time Himanta Biswa Sarma who is likely one of the BJP’s star campaigners has visited the state for a ballot marketing campaign for occasion candidates after he attended the flag hoisting operate of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 14.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Budget will help implement NEP, fast-track projects: PM
Addressing a webinar on the constructive impression of the Budget, PM Modi stated it targeted on universalisation of high quality schooling, talent improvement, city planning and design and internationalisation
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 03:46 AM IST
Kerala continues to register dip in Covid cases
Continuing with the downward pattern in day by day coronavirus circumstances, Kerala on Monday recorded 4,069 recent infections, which raised the whole caseload to six,473,059 within the state
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramPress Trust of India
Assault case: HC lets survivor implead in Dileep petition against further probe
She moved the court docket on Feb 15 requesting it to listen to her intimately earlier than passing any order on Dileep’s plea to quash the recent case.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Kerala man gets death sentence for murdering couple in 2018
The court docket directed that the convict be hanged until loss of life for the homicide of the couple — Ummer (26) and Fathima (19) of Purinjiyilvayal in Vellamunda — on July 6, 2018.
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Stalin slams AIADMK, threatens legal action over civic poll incidents
Stalin stated the DMK would face the matter legally and asserted that the ‘law will take its own course.’
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
HR&CE chief can appoint temple personnel on deputation, says Madras HC
State Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram assured the bench that the method of filling up the vacancies has commenced. Steps are underway to represent State and district-level panels for handpicking the trustees and the identical can be accomplished in eight weeks.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
UP election: Yogi slams Gandhis in Congress turf Raebareli
UP election: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked Hindu gods Ram and Hanuman as he known as upon folks to not vote for Congress candidates in Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Kerala: CPI(M) worker stabbed to death, 8 arrested
The 54-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot listening to the sound, however he died on the best way, police stated. The physique was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, and later taken in a procession to his home for cremation.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Andhra minister Goutham Reddy dies of heart attack
He was 50 and is survived by his spouse, a daughter and a son. His father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy was a former parliamentarian from Nellore and uncle Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy is a sitting MLA from Udayagiri meeting constituency in the identical district.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST