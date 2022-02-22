India

Breaking: India to make statement on Ukraine at UNSC emergency meeting

Updated on Feb 22, 2022 06:38 AM IST

Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Feb 22, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    India to make assertion on Ukraine at UNSC emergency assembly

    The UNSC meet over Ukraine will now be an ‘open’ assembly, a senior official stated. India will even make an announcement on the assembly.

  • Feb 22, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    Air India to function first of three flights to Ukraine at this time

    Air India is about to function three flights to Ukraine, beginning at this time. The flights have been scheduled for February 22, 24 and 26 as a part of India’s evacuation plan from Ukraine.

    Last week, the The ministry of exterior affairs (MEA) arrange a management room to offer data and help to the Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has additionally arrange a 24-hour helpline for Indians within the japanese European nation.


Updated on Feb 22, 2022 06:37 AM IST


Minister’s attack on Muslims sparks political controversy

  • Eshwarappa is already going through criticism from the opposition Congress for his remarks that the saffron flag will substitute the tricolour in a number of years.


Karnataka minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa.
Karnataka minister for rural improvement and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa.

Published on Feb 22, 2022 03:18 AM IST


Centre looks to partner with agriculture startups

Ministries are gearing as much as open themselves to enterprise proposals from people, buyers and companies the place the state will maintain restricted fairness partnerships, together with the ministries of agriculture and electronics.



The farm ministry is considering proposals for providing equity grants, management costs and other support measures for agri-tech led startups. (REUTERS)
The farm ministry is contemplating proposals for offering fairness grants, administration prices and different assist measures for agri-tech led startups. (REUTERS)

Updated on Feb 22, 2022 02:21 AM IST


16-year-old tribal girl gang-raped in Chhattisgarh, 5 arrested: Police

Superintendent of police, Jashpur, Vijay Agarwal stated the incident befell when the minor lady had gone to attend a marriage operate at a village within the district on February 17



The minor tribal girl was allegedly abducted and raped by five people in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district. (Representational image)
The minor tribal lady was allegedly kidnapped and raped by 5 folks in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district. (Representational picture)

Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:13 AM IST


Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for BJP candidates in Manipur ahead of polls

This is the third time Himanta Biswa Sarma who is likely one of the BJP’s star campaigners has visited the state for a ballot marketing campaign for occasion candidates after he attended the flag hoisting operate of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 14.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday campaigned for a party nominee in the Moirang constituency of Manipur. (TWITTER.)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday campaigned for a celebration nominee within the Moirang constituency of Manipur. (TWITTER.)

Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:12 AM IST


Budget will help implement NEP, fast-track projects: PM

Addressing a webinar on the constructive impression of the Budget, PM Modi stated it targeted on universalisation of high quality schooling, talent improvement, city planning and design and internationalisation



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said digital connectivity kept the country’s education system going during the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated digital connectivity stored the nation’s schooling system going throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Updated on Feb 22, 2022 03:46 AM IST


Kerala continues to register dip in Covid cases

Continuing with the downward pattern in day by day coronavirus circumstances, Kerala on Monday recorded 4,069 recent infections, which raised the whole caseload to six,473,059 within the state



Kerala, on Monday, also reported 128 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 64,273, according to a government release. (HT Archives)
Kerala, on Monday, additionally reported 128 deaths which raised the whole fatalities to 64,273, in keeping with a authorities launch. (HT Archives)

Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST

ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram


Assault case: HC lets survivor implead in Dileep petition against further probe

She moved the court docket on Feb 15 requesting it to listen to her intimately earlier than passing any order on Dileep’s plea to quash the recent case.



After director Balachandra Kumar’s disclosure surfaced in last December the crime branch had filed a conspiracy case against Dileep and four others. (HT Archives)
After director Balachandra Kumar’s disclosure surfaced in final December the crime department had filed a conspiracy case towards Dileep and 4 others. (HT Archives)

Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST


Kerala man gets death sentence for murdering couple in 2018

The court docket directed that the convict be hanged until loss of life for the homicide of the couple — Ummer (26) and Fathima (19) of Purinjiyilvayal in Vellamunda — on July 6, 2018.



District and Sessions Judge V Harris also imposed a fine of <span class=
District and Sessions Judge V Harris additionally imposed a high quality of 12 lakh on the 48-year-old convict — Kalangottummal Viswanathan — who hails from Kavilumpara in Kozhikode district. (Representative use)

Updated on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST


Stalin slams AIADMK, threatens legal action over civic poll incidents

Stalin stated the DMK would face the matter legally and asserted that the ‘law will take its own course.’



Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in an open letter said the DMK faced the urban civic polls based on the faith people reposed on the government and the party did not consider elections as a political battle. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in an open letter stated the DMK confronted the city civic polls primarily based on the religion folks reposed on the federal government and the occasion didn’t take into account elections as a political battle. (PTI)

Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST


HR&CE chief can appoint temple personnel on deputation, says Madras HC

State Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram assured the bench that the method of filling up the vacancies has commenced. Steps are underway to represent State and district-level panels for handpicking the trustees and the identical can be accomplished in eight weeks.



The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha expressed its displeasure over the non-filling of the posts for a long time. (HT File/Representative use)
The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha expressed its displeasure over the non-filling of the posts for a very long time. (HT File/Representative use)

Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST

ByPress Trust of India, Chennai


UP election: Yogi slams Gandhis in Congress turf Raebareli

UP election: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked Hindu gods Ram and Hanuman as he known as upon folks to not vote for Congress candidates in Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.



UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public assembly in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)

Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST


Kerala: CPI(M) worker stabbed to death, 8 arrested

The 54-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot listening to the sound, however he died on the best way, police stated. The physique was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, and later taken in a procession to his home for cremation.



According to police, K Haridas (54), a fisherman from Punnol area, was attacked while returning home from work at around 2.30 am. (Getty Images/Representative use)
According to police, Okay Haridas (54), a fisherman from Punnol space, was attacked whereas returning dwelling from work at round 2.30 am. (Getty Images/Representative use)

Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST


Andhra minister Goutham Reddy dies of heart attack

He was 50 and is survived by his spouse, a daughter and a son. His father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy was a former parliamentarian from Nellore and uncle Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy is a sitting MLA from Udayagiri meeting constituency in the identical district.



Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy mourns the death of minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, in Hyderabad on Monday. (PTI)
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy mourns the loss of life of minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, in Hyderabad on Monday. (PTI)

Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST

