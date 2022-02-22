Breaking: India to make statement on Ukraine at UNSC emergency meeting

Live Breaking information updates February 22, 2022: Get newest information, breaking information, newest updates, reside information, prime headlines, breaking enterprise information and prime information of the hour.



Minister's attack on Muslims sparks political controversy Eshwarappa is already going through criticism from the opposition Congress for his remarks that the saffron flag will substitute the tricolour in a number of years.





Karnataka minister for rural improvement and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa.



Centre looks to partner with agriculture startups Ministries are gearing as much as open themselves to enterprise proposals from people, buyers and companies the place the state will maintain restricted fairness partnerships, together with the ministries of agriculture and electronics.





The farm ministry is contemplating proposals for offering fairness grants, administration prices and different assist measures for agri-tech led startups.



16-year-old tribal girl gang-raped in Chhattisgarh, 5 arrested: Police Superintendent of police, Jashpur, Vijay Agarwal stated the incident befell when the minor lady had gone to attend a marriage operate at a village within the district on February 17





The minor tribal lady was allegedly kidnapped and raped by 5 folks in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.



Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for BJP candidates in Manipur ahead of polls This is the third time Himanta Biswa Sarma who is likely one of the BJP's star campaigners has visited the state for a ballot marketing campaign for occasion candidates after he attended the flag hoisting operate of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 14.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday campaigned for a celebration nominee within the Moirang constituency of Manipur.



Budget will help implement NEP, fast-track projects: PM Addressing a webinar on the constructive impression of the Budget, PM Modi stated it targeted on universalisation of high quality schooling, talent improvement, city planning and design and internationalisation





Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated digital connectivity stored the nation's schooling system going throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.



Kerala continues to register dip in Covid cases Continuing with the downward pattern in day by day coronavirus circumstances, Kerala on Monday recorded 4,069 recent infections, which raised the whole caseload to six,473,059 within the state





Kerala, on Monday, additionally reported 128 deaths which raised the whole fatalities to 64,273, in keeping with a authorities launch.



Assault case: HC lets survivor implead in Dileep petition against further probe She moved the court docket on Feb 15 requesting it to listen to her intimately earlier than passing any order on Dileep's plea to quash the recent case.





After director Balachandra Kumar's disclosure surfaced in final December the crime department had filed a conspiracy case towards Dileep and 4 others.



Kerala man gets death sentence for murdering couple in 2018 The court docket directed that the convict be hanged until loss of life for the homicide of the couple — Ummer (26) and Fathima (19) of Purinjiyilvayal in Vellamunda — on July 6, 2018.





District and Sessions Judge V Harris additionally imposed a high quality of ₹ 12 lakh on the 48-year-old convict — Kalangottummal Viswanathan — who hails from Kavilumpara in Kozhikode district.



Stalin slams AIADMK, threatens legal action over civic poll incidents Stalin stated the DMK would face the matter legally and asserted that the 'law will take its own course.'





Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in an open letter stated the DMK confronted the city civic polls primarily based on the religion folks reposed on the federal government and the occasion didn't take into account elections as a political battle.



HR&CE chief can appoint temple personnel on deputation, says Madras HC State Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram assured the bench that the method of filling up the vacancies has commenced. Steps are underway to represent State and district-level panels for handpicking the trustees and the identical can be accomplished in eight weeks.





The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha expressed its displeasure over the non-filling of the posts for a very long time.



UP election: Yogi slams Gandhis in Congress turf Raebareli UP election: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked Hindu gods Ram and Hanuman as he known as upon folks to not vote for Congress candidates in Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.





UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public assembly in Lucknow on Monday.



Kerala: CPI(M) worker stabbed to death, 8 arrested The 54-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot listening to the sound, however he died on the best way, police stated. The physique was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, and later taken in a procession to his home for cremation.





According to police, Okay Haridas (54), a fisherman from Punnol space, was attacked whereas returning dwelling from work at round 2.30 am.