BREAKING | Judge Ramarumo Monama dies | News24

Judge Ramarumo Monama, who lately handed former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu six life sentences for a number of homicide, has died.

Gauteng Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba confirmed that Monama died on Thursday following a brief sickness.

Monama lately presided over the trial in opposition to Ndlovu, who he discovered responsible of orchestrating the murders of her associate and 5 members of the family to assert insurance coverage payouts from insurance policies she had taken out on them.

He sentenced her to life imprisonment for every of the six murders and likewise 10 years behind bars on every rely of incitement to commit homicide and an extra 10 years for the tried homicide of her mom.

When handing down sentence, Monama stated Ndlovu had seen her family members as a commodity.

“The lawlessness in which she carried out her criminality threatens the very existence of society,” he added on the time.

Another high-profile case that Monama lately concluded was the Thulsie twins, Tony-Lee and Brandon Lee, which had been dragging on since 2016.

A Hawks investigation revealed that the twins conspired with a person, referred to as Abu Harb, to carry out acts of terrorism in South Africa,

Monama sentenced them to 5 years every for making an attempt to go away South Africa to affix ISIL in Syria.

Brandon-Lee was sentenced to an extra three years’ imprisonment for possession of a Mujahid information – a doc “connected to terrorist activities” – whereas Tony-Lee was sentenced to an extra six years’ imprisonment for conspiring with Harb.

At the time of his dying, Monama was additionally presiding over the Nateniël Julies homicide trial, the place three law enforcement officials stand accused of murdering the 16-year-old Down Syndrome teenager in August 2020.

Monama additionally presided over the historic homicide case of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, who was killed in 1971.

The accused within the matter, apartheid-era police officer Joao Rodrigues, died in September final yr earlier than the matter might be concluded.

This is a growing story.

