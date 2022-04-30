BREAKING: More than 50 people killed in explosion at Kabul mosque, says report

The United Nations has condemned a “deadly explosion” at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed a minimum of 10 individuals and injured over 15.

Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, issued a press release condemning the “heinous” assault, information company ANI reported.

“Today’s blast, which comes on the last Friday of the holy week of Ramadan, is yet another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan who continue to be exposed to unremitting insecurity and violence,” he mentioned as per ANI. “It is unconscionable for civilians to be targeted indiscriminately as they go about their daily business, gathering for prayers, going to school or the market, or on their way to work,” he added.