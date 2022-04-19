Breaking news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Monday for his three-day go to, will inaugurate WHO Global Centre for conventional medication at Jamnagar in the present day.

The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the primary of its form on the planet, will probably be inaugurated on April 19 in Jamnagar. The Centre goals to channel the potential of conventional medication, by integrating it with technological developments and evidence-based analysis. While Jamnagar will function the bottom, the brand new Centre goals to interact and profit the world.