India

Breaking news: South Korea to end Covid-19 curbs despite record spike in cases

Photo of The Wall The Wall24 mins ago
0 5 minutes read


Live

Breaking information updates March 18, 2022: Get newest information, breaking information, newest updates, reside information, prime headlines, breaking enterprise information and prime information of the hour.



Find quick updates concerning the newest information because it breaks.

Updated on Mar 18, 2022 06:18 AM IST

Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com reside updates platform the place you’ll find breaking information from India and internationally. Find quick updates concerning the newest information because it breaks.

Follow all of the updates right here:

  • Mar 18, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    Srinagar: 15 arrested for pelting stones at safety forces post-encounter

  • Mar 18, 2022 06:03 AM IST

    South Korea to finish Covid-19 curbs regardless of document spike in instances

    South Korea will finish all restrictions imposed to include the unfold of Covid-19 regardless of a document spike in every day infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), South Korea leads the world in newly reported instances within the final seven days. 


UGC releases draft framework for 4-yr undergrad courses

  • Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, universities and faculties will now provide 4-year undergraduate levels with a number of exit and entry choices. Several universities, together with JNU and Delhi University, have already determined to undertake these programmes from this yr.


The four year UG programme is divided into eight semesters and students will require 160-176 credits for a degree with honours/research. (HT FILE)
The 4 yr UG programme is split into eight semesters and college students would require 160-176 credit for a level with honours/analysis. (HT FILE)

Published on Mar 18, 2022 02:04 AM IST


3 Uttarakhand villages that don’t celebrate Holi due to a curse by an ancient Goddess

Villagers consider that the Goddess doesn’t like noise and colors and if anybody tries to have a good time the competition, they undergo because of the curse of the Goddess. Since that point, the villagers from these three villages don’t have a good time Holi.



Kweeli village, one of three villages where the festival of Holi is not celebrated in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO.)
Kweeli village, considered one of three villages the place the competition of Holi isn’t celebrated in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO.)

Published on Mar 18, 2022 01:01 AM IST


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

  • Eradication of corruption from Punjab was one of many key guarantees of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which traces its start to the anti-corruption motion of social activist Anna Hazare.


Punjab's new chief minister Bhagwant Mann announces that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched on 23rd March, (ANI Photo)
Punjab’s new chief minister Bhagwant Mann broadcasts that an anti-corruption helpline might be launched on twenty third March, (ANI Photo)

Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:58 AM IST


Offered to Bengal for 25 crore, didn’t buy it: Mamata on Pegasus spying software

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson didn’t specify which different states had been approached and who got here with the provide.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the Israeli Pegasus software used for snooping on mobile phones was offered to the Bengal government for <span class=
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stated that the Israeli Pegasus software program used for snooping on cellphones was supplied to the Bengal authorities for 25 crore round 5 years in the past. (HT PHOTO.)

Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:42 AM IST


ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again for questioning in Bengal coal smuggling case

In a parallel improvement, a particular court docket of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Asansol in Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant in the identical case towards TMC’s former youth entrance chief and businessman Vinay Mishra who renounced his Indian citizenship in December 2020 and have become a citizen of Vanuatu.



Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira had filed a petition before the Delhi high court last week, challenging the ED’s summons, but it was turned down. (HT PHOTO.)
Abhishek Banerjee and his spouse Rujira had filed a petition earlier than the Delhi excessive court docket final week, difficult the ED’s summons, but it surely was turned down. (HT PHOTO.)

Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:19 AM IST


Hijab ban in classroom: Fresh plea in SC challenges HC verdict

The petition has been filed by one Sajeeda Begum, who had additionally sought to get herself impleaded as a celebration within the proceedings associated to hijab ban earlier than the excessive court docket .



A man walks past closed shops being run by Muslim people as they protest against Karnataka's high court decision to upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, in Bangalore. (AFP)
A person walks previous closed retailers being run by Muslim folks as they protest towards Karnataka’s excessive court docket resolution to upheld an area ban on the hijab in lecture rooms, in Bangalore. (AFP)

Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:16 AM IST

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi


Devanahalli tehsildar questions nationality of hijab-wearing girls

A Karnataka authorities official courted an issue after his video — questioning hijab-wearing ladies on their nationality — was shared on social media platforms on Thursday



Closed shops in Muslim dominated Shivajinagar area during Karnataka 'bandh' called by Ameer E Shariyat after Karnataka high court's order on hijab ban, in Bengaluru, Thursday. (PTI)
Closed retailers in Muslim dominated Shivajinagar space throughout Karnataka ‘bandh’ known as by Ameer E Shariyat after Karnataka excessive court docket’s order on hijab ban, in Bengaluru, Thursday. (PTI)

Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:14 AM IST

BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru


Vaccine to stop killer CDV among lions in works

Ahmedabad:
In its Gandhinagar facility, Gujarat Biotechnology and Research Centre (GBRC) is testing on guinea pigs and mice a vaccine that holds the promise of stopping a repeat of 2018 and 2020, when numerous lions died on the Gir National Park



HT Image
HT Image

Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:13 AM IST


Legal education needs full revamp: Supreme Court

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh flagged considerations over the standard of authorized training, highlighting a spate of points that, it stated, plague the authorized career.



SC asks Bar Council of India to bring in a slew of reforms. (AFP)
SC asks Bar Council of India to usher in a slew of reforms. (AFP)

Updated on Mar 18, 2022 01:25 AM IST


‘Rebels’ huddle again as Congress brass reaches out

Former president Rahul Gandhi opened a line of communication with the G23, or the insurgent group of senior leaders, for the primary time in lots of months on Thursday when he invited former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his residence for talks.



Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kuldeep Sharma leave from the residence of party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, after the Congress G-23 leaders' meeting , in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kuldeep Sharma depart from the residence of get together chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, after the Congress G-23 leaders’ assembly , in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:57 AM IST


India Covid cases at 22-month low amid global surge

The pandemic numbers in India, nevertheless, look like clearly defying the worldwide development for now – the seven-day common new Covid-19 instances within the nation is presently the bottom in over 22 months, based on HT’s dashboard.



Experts said that while cases are rising in several countries, including those that have already seen a previous Omicron surge in early 2022, the situation in India remains one of relative comfort. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Experts stated that whereas instances are rising in a number of international locations, together with people who have already seen a earlier Omicron surge in early 2022, the scenario in India stays considered one of relative consolation. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)

Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:48 AM IST


After poll debacle, Congress faces uphill task of choosing RS candidates

In Kerala, one seat is about to fall vacant with the retirement of former defence minister AK Antony, whereas in Rajasthan, two seats would fall vacant, subsequent month.



According to a senior Congress leader, party chief Sonia Gandhi will take a call on selection of candidates. (HT Photo)
According to a senior Congress chief, get together chief Sonia Gandhi will take a name on number of candidates. (HT Photo)

Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:20 AM IST

SHARE



Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall24 mins ago
0 5 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button