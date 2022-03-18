Breaking news: South Korea to end Covid-19 curbs despite record spike in cases
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Mar 18, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Srinagar: 15 arrested for pelting stones at safety forces post-encounter
Mar 18, 2022 06:03 AM IST
South Korea to finish Covid-19 curbs regardless of document spike in instances
South Korea will finish all restrictions imposed to include the unfold of Covid-19 regardless of a document spike in every day infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), South Korea leads the world in newly reported instances within the final seven days.
UGC releases draft framework for 4-yr undergrad courses
- Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, universities and faculties will now provide 4-year undergraduate levels with a number of exit and entry choices. Several universities, together with JNU and Delhi University, have already determined to undertake these programmes from this yr.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 02:04 AM IST
3 Uttarakhand villages that don’t celebrate Holi due to a curse by an ancient Goddess
Villagers consider that the Goddess doesn’t like noise and colors and if anybody tries to have a good time the competition, they undergo because of the curse of the Goddess. Since that point, the villagers from these three villages don’t have a good time Holi.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline
- Eradication of corruption from Punjab was one of many key guarantees of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which traces its start to the anti-corruption motion of social activist Anna Hazare.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Offered to Bengal for ₹25 crore, didn’t buy it: Mamata on Pegasus spying software
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson didn’t specify which different states had been approached and who got here with the provide.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again for questioning in Bengal coal smuggling case
In a parallel improvement, a particular court docket of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Asansol in Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant in the identical case towards TMC’s former youth entrance chief and businessman Vinay Mishra who renounced his Indian citizenship in December 2020 and have become a citizen of Vanuatu.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Hijab ban in classroom: Fresh plea in SC challenges HC verdict
The petition has been filed by one Sajeeda Begum, who had additionally sought to get herself impleaded as a celebration within the proceedings associated to hijab ban earlier than the excessive court docket .
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:16 AM IST
, New DelhiPress Trust of India
Devanahalli tehsildar questions nationality of hijab-wearing girls
A Karnataka authorities official courted an issue after his video — questioning hijab-wearing ladies on their nationality — was shared on social media platforms on Thursday
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:14 AM IST
, BengaluruSharan Poovanna
Vaccine to stop killer CDV among lions in works
Ahmedabad:
In its Gandhinagar facility, Gujarat Biotechnology and Research Centre (GBRC) is testing on guinea pigs and mice a vaccine that holds the promise of stopping a repeat of 2018 and 2020, when numerous lions died on the Gir National Park
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Legal education needs full revamp: Supreme Court
A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh flagged considerations over the standard of authorized training, highlighting a spate of points that, it stated, plague the authorized career.
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 01:25 AM IST
‘Rebels’ huddle again as Congress brass reaches out
Former president Rahul Gandhi opened a line of communication with the G23, or the insurgent group of senior leaders, for the primary time in lots of months on Thursday when he invited former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his residence for talks.
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:57 AM IST
India Covid cases at 22-month low amid global surge
The pandemic numbers in India, nevertheless, look like clearly defying the worldwide development for now – the seven-day common new Covid-19 instances within the nation is presently the bottom in over 22 months, based on HT’s dashboard.
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:48 AM IST
After poll debacle, Congress faces uphill task of choosing RS candidates
In Kerala, one seat is about to fall vacant with the retirement of former defence minister AK Antony, whereas in Rajasthan, two seats would fall vacant, subsequent month.
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:20 AM IST