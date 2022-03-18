Breaking news: South Korea to end Covid-19 curbs despite record spike in cases

Live Breaking information updates March 18, 2022: Get newest information, breaking information, newest updates, reside information, prime headlines, breaking enterprise information and prime information of the hour.



UGC releases draft framework for 4-yr undergrad courses Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, universities and faculties will now provide 4-year undergraduate levels with a number of exit and entry choices. Several universities, together with JNU and Delhi University, have already determined to undertake these programmes from this yr.





The 4 yr UG programme is split into eight semesters and college students would require 160-176 credit for a level with honours/analysis. (HT FILE) Published on Mar 18, 2022 02:04 AM IST



3 Uttarakhand villages that don’t celebrate Holi due to a curse by an ancient Goddess Villagers consider that the Goddess doesn’t like noise and colors and if anybody tries to have a good time the competition, they undergo because of the curse of the Goddess. Since that point, the villagers from these three villages don’t have a good time Holi.





Kweeli village, considered one of three villages the place the competition of Holi isn’t celebrated in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO.) Published on Mar 18, 2022 01:01 AM IST



Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline Eradication of corruption from Punjab was one of many key guarantees of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which traces its start to the anti-corruption motion of social activist Anna Hazare.





Punjab’s new chief minister Bhagwant Mann broadcasts that an anti-corruption helpline might be launched on twenty third March, (ANI Photo) Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:58 AM IST



Offered to Bengal for ₹ 25 crore, didn’t buy it: Mamata on Pegasus spying software The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson didn’t specify which different states had been approached and who got here with the provide.





West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stated that the Israeli Pegasus software program used for snooping on cellphones was supplied to the Bengal authorities for ₹ 25 crore round 5 years in the past. (HT PHOTO.) Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:42 AM IST



ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again for questioning in Bengal coal smuggling case In a parallel improvement, a particular court docket of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Asansol in Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant in the identical case towards TMC’s former youth entrance chief and businessman Vinay Mishra who renounced his Indian citizenship in December 2020 and have become a citizen of Vanuatu.





Abhishek Banerjee and his spouse Rujira had filed a petition earlier than the Delhi excessive court docket final week, difficult the ED’s summons, but it surely was turned down. (HT PHOTO.) Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:19 AM IST



Hijab ban in classroom: Fresh plea in SC challenges HC verdict The petition has been filed by one Sajeeda Begum, who had additionally sought to get herself impleaded as a celebration within the proceedings associated to hijab ban earlier than the excessive court docket .





A person walks previous closed retailers being run by Muslim folks as they protest towards Karnataka’s excessive court docket resolution to upheld an area ban on the hijab in lecture rooms, in Bangalore. (AFP) Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:16 AM IST ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi



Devanahalli tehsildar questions nationality of hijab-wearing girls A Karnataka authorities official courted an issue after his video — questioning hijab-wearing ladies on their nationality — was shared on social media platforms on Thursday





Closed retailers in Muslim dominated Shivajinagar space throughout Karnataka ‘bandh’ known as by Ameer E Shariyat after Karnataka excessive court docket’s order on hijab ban, in Bengaluru, Thursday. (PTI) Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:14 AM IST BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru



Vaccine to stop killer CDV among lions in works Ahmedabad:

In its Gandhinagar facility, Gujarat Biotechnology and Research Centre (GBRC) is testing on guinea pigs and mice a vaccine that holds the promise of stopping a repeat of 2018 and 2020, when numerous lions died on the Gir National Park





HT Image Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:13 AM IST



Legal education needs full revamp: Supreme Court A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh flagged considerations over the standard of authorized training, highlighting a spate of points that, it stated, plague the authorized career.





SC asks Bar Council of India to usher in a slew of reforms. (AFP) Updated on Mar 18, 2022 01:25 AM IST



‘Rebels’ huddle again as Congress brass reaches out Former president Rahul Gandhi opened a line of communication with the G23, or the insurgent group of senior leaders, for the primary time in lots of months on Thursday when he invited former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his residence for talks.





Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kuldeep Sharma depart from the residence of get together chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, after the Congress G-23 leaders’ assembly , in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:57 AM IST



India Covid cases at 22-month low amid global surge The pandemic numbers in India, nevertheless, look like clearly defying the worldwide development for now – the seven-day common new Covid-19 instances within the nation is presently the bottom in over 22 months, based on HT’s dashboard.





Experts stated that whereas instances are rising in a number of international locations, together with people who have already seen a earlier Omicron surge in early 2022, the scenario in India stays considered one of relative consolation. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo) Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:48 AM IST