Breaking news updates February 23, 2022

Breaking information updates February 23, 2022: Get newest information, breaking information, newest updates, reside information, prime headlines, breaking enterprise information and prime information of the hour.



Updated on Feb 23, 2022 05:39 AM IST

Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Published on Feb 23, 2022 05:38 AM IST


Focus on Cong prez pick amid assembly polls

  • The celebration, which goals to herald a brand new, long-term president amid the exit of key leaders, rumbling discontent of a bit of veterans and allegations of a drift, may discover the proper stage in these polls for the subsequent president to take over, folks conscious of the matter stated.


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

Updated on Feb 23, 2022 02:50 AM IST


A year on, cyber security strategy pending with government

The technique, conceptualized by the National Security Council Secretariat of India headed by Lt General Rajesh Pant, has been within the works for the previous two years.



A year on, cyber security strategy pending with government
A yr on, cyber safety technique pending with authorities

Updated on Feb 23, 2022 04:11 AM IST


Two-day HT Environment Conclave commences today

The HT Environment Conclave, on Wednesday and Thursday, is being organised within the backdrop of buyers more and more giving important significance to ESG as local weather disaster looms massive over companies.



Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.(HT Photo)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.(HT Photo)

Updated on Feb 23, 2022 04:53 AM IST


Cost to follow quashing orders in economic offence cases: Supreme Court

This order was handed on February 16, however a replica of the order was uploaded on the court docket’s web site this week



The Supreme Court last week ended the agony of further criminal trial against the company and its proprietors on payment of <span class=
The Supreme Court final week ended the agony of additional felony trial towards the corporate and its proprietors on cost of 25 lakh inside three months (Archive)

Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:13 AM IST


Messy, most unfortunate for people: SC on Maha Govt Vs Param Bir

The court docket additional remarked it’s time to take a name on whether or not the investigation in all 5 felony instances towards Singh ought to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as demanded by the IPS officer.



Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been accused of extortion, (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been accused of extortion, (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Updated on Feb 23, 2022 02:09 AM IST


Probe in actor assault can’t be delayed further: Kerala HC

Justice Kausar Edappagath stated time restrict was already exceeded and directed the prosecution to submit a ultimate report by March 1.



Actor Dileep’s counsel B Raman Pillai said the investigating team was conducting a reinvestigation in the name of a fresh case and it was a ploy to delay the trial. (PTI)
Actor Dileep’s counsel B Raman Pillai stated the investigating workforce was conducting a reinvestigation within the identify of a recent case and it was a ploy to delay the trial. (PTI)

Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST


Andhra school principal asks girls to remove hijab, backtracks after stir

Amid the raging controversy throughout the nation over ban on Muslim lady college students attending the courses in academic establishments carrying hijab, a college in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district bumped into hassle on Tuesday for imposing related restrictions on Muslim women



The principal of Vikas Public School at Yerragondapalem town, M Koti Reddy, stopped Muslim girls entering the school wearing burqa and hijab, stating they should attend the classes in proper uniform and not in the traditional dress. (ANI File)
The principal of Vikas Public School at Yerragondapalem city, M Koti Reddy, stopped Muslim women coming into the varsity carrying burqa and hijab, stating they need to attend the courses in correct uniform and never within the conventional costume. (ANI File)

Updated on Feb 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST


Kerala sexual assault case: High court says pre-arrest bail depends on victim’s statement

The remark by Justice P Gopinath got here through the listening to of pleas moved by the accused Vayalat and his mates Anjali Vadakkepurakkal and Saiju M Thankachan, who alleged that the grievance of molestation and sexual assault towards them by the minor’s mom was “a deliberate attempt to blackmail them.”



Vayalat, Thankachan and Anjali were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Pocso Act, following a complaint from a Kozhikode woman in the first week of February. (ANI)
Vayalat, Thankachan and Anjali have been booked underneath the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Pocso Act, following a grievance from a Kozhikode lady within the first week of February. (ANI)

Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST


Kerala bobbitisation case takes fresh turn

He addressed the media a day after the crime department concluded that the lady complainant within the case conspired along with her lover and Swami’s disciple Ayyappadas to chop off his genitals.



Kerala godman Swami Gangeshananda alleged that he was framed in the case by the senior officer after he participated in a stir to retrieve the birth place of 20th century social reformer Chattambi Swami in the state capital. (Getty Images)
Kerala godman Swami Gangeshananda alleged that he was framed within the case by the senior officer after he participated in a stir to retrieve the delivery place of twentieth century social reformer Chattambi Swami within the state capital. (Getty Images)

Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST


Kerala House discusses Sreelekha’s interview

The Kerala Police Officers’ Association has criticised her, saying that whereas she was in service, she didn’t do a lot and raised severe allegations after her retirement.



Responding to a question in the House, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Kerala assembly said Sreelekha had expressed her opinion about her posting and other details, but she had not shared details about wrong practices prevailing in the force (ANI)
Responding to a query within the House, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan within the Kerala meeting stated Sreelekha had expressed her opinion about her posting and different particulars, however she had not shared particulars about improper practices prevailing within the power (ANI)

Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST


242 Indians evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine

The Air India plane left from India as a ferry flight (with out passengers) from the IGIA at 7.30am on Tuesday. It returned late on Tuesday night time with 242 Indians



Students returning from Ukraine are received by their relatives amid amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on Wednesday,(HT Photo/Amal KS)
Students coming back from Ukraine are obtained by their family amid amid rising Russia-Ukraine pressure, at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on Wednesday,(HT Photo/Amal KS)

Updated on Feb 23, 2022 01:47 AM IST


Declare Bajrang Dal activist’s murder an act of terror: Surya

Surya spoke to reporters in Shivamogga after visiting the house of Harsha Jingade, higher referred to as Harsha Hindu, the activist who was murdered on Sunday night time in Bharati Nagar, simply off the busy Thirthalli freeway.



MPTejasvi Surya and the BJP are leaving no opportunity to attack organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) as behind the “organised’ killings of Hindu workers. (PTI)
MPTejasvi Surya and the BJP are leaving no alternative to assault organisations just like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates just like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) as behind the “organised’ killings of Hindu employees. (PTI)

Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:55 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Shivamogga

