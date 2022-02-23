Breaking news updates February 23, 2022
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Published on Feb 23, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Focus on Cong prez pick amid assembly polls
- The celebration, which goals to herald a brand new, long-term president amid the exit of key leaders, rumbling discontent of a bit of veterans and allegations of a drift, may discover the proper stage in these polls for the subsequent president to take over, folks conscious of the matter stated.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 02:50 AM IST
A year on, cyber security strategy pending with government
The technique, conceptualized by the National Security Council Secretariat of India headed by Lt General Rajesh Pant, has been within the works for the previous two years.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 04:11 AM IST
Two-day HT Environment Conclave commences today
The HT Environment Conclave, on Wednesday and Thursday, is being organised within the backdrop of buyers more and more giving important significance to ESG as local weather disaster looms massive over companies.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 04:53 AM IST
Cost to follow quashing orders in economic offence cases: Supreme Court
This order was handed on February 16, however a replica of the order was uploaded on the court docket’s web site this week
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Messy, most unfortunate for people: SC on Maha Govt Vs Param Bir
The court docket additional remarked it’s time to take a name on whether or not the investigation in all 5 felony instances towards Singh ought to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as demanded by the IPS officer.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Probe in actor assault can’t be delayed further: Kerala HC
Justice Kausar Edappagath stated time restrict was already exceeded and directed the prosecution to submit a ultimate report by March 1.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Andhra school principal asks girls to remove hijab, backtracks after stir
Amid the raging controversy throughout the nation over ban on Muslim lady college students attending the courses in academic establishments carrying hijab, a college in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district bumped into hassle on Tuesday for imposing related restrictions on Muslim women
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Kerala sexual assault case: High court says pre-arrest bail depends on victim’s statement
The remark by Justice P Gopinath got here through the listening to of pleas moved by the accused Vayalat and his mates Anjali Vadakkepurakkal and Saiju M Thankachan, who alleged that the grievance of molestation and sexual assault towards them by the minor’s mom was “a deliberate attempt to blackmail them.”
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Kerala bobbitisation case takes fresh turn
He addressed the media a day after the crime department concluded that the lady complainant within the case conspired along with her lover and Swami’s disciple Ayyappadas to chop off his genitals.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Kerala House discusses Sreelekha’s interview
The Kerala Police Officers’ Association has criticised her, saying that whereas she was in service, she didn’t do a lot and raised severe allegations after her retirement.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
242 Indians evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine
The Air India plane left from India as a ferry flight (with out passengers) from the IGIA at 7.30am on Tuesday. It returned late on Tuesday night time with 242 Indians
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 01:47 AM IST
Declare Bajrang Dal activist’s murder an act of terror: Surya
Surya spoke to reporters in Shivamogga after visiting the house of Harsha Jingade, higher referred to as Harsha Hindu, the activist who was murdered on Sunday night time in Bharati Nagar, simply off the busy Thirthalli freeway.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:55 PM IST
, ShivamoggaHT Correspondent