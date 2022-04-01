Live Breaking information updates April 1, 2022: Get newest information, breaking information, newest updates, reside information, prime headlines, breaking enterprise information and prime information of the hour.



BREAKING: Not seeking to change India-Russia ties, US on Lavrov's visit to India





CBI registers its first case under Lokpal The company filed the case in opposition to Manager Singh, former director-general of the National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property, and V Okay Singh, proprietor of a non-public development firm, other than unidentified public servants.





Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Published on Apr 01, 2022 03:16 AM IST ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi



Gujarat assembly passes bill to regulate stray cattle in urban areas According to the brand new invoice, it should now be vital for cattle homeowners to safe a licence to maintain cattle. The registration and tagging of animals might be made necessary in municipal areas, as per the provisions of the brand new invoice.





The Gujarat meeting on Thursday handed a invoice which introduces a licence to personal cattle in city areas and jail of as much as one 12 months for homeowners in case of any violation of the proposed legislation. (HT PHOTO.) Updated on Apr 01, 2022 01:28 AM IST



‘This is real sign of democracy’: Irom Sharmila on Centre’s Afspa changes The activist noticed a starvation strike in opposition to the controversial legislation from November 2000 to August 2016 earlier than forming the Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance forward of the 2017 Manipur meeting elections.





Irom Chanu Sharmila left Manipur after the 2017 state elections and lives in Karnataka along with her husband Desmond Coutinho and her daughters. (HT File Photo/Leivon Jimmy) Updated on Apr 01, 2022 04:35 AM IST ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha



SC seeks status on measures to protect GIB, says ‘conscious of need for development’ Attorney General KK Venugopal advised the Supreme Court that if underground excessive pressure wires are to be laid, such lengthy wires required to be insulated which couldn’t be simply procured.





The Supreme Court was advised at its listening to that laying underground cable traces in elements of Rajasthan and Gujarat to save lots of two endangered birds, Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican, would require a value to the tune of ₹ 55,000 crore. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo) Updated on Apr 01, 2022 01:05 AM IST



Modi leads Rajya Sabha farewell to 72 retiring members In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the expertise gained by the members throughout the 4 partitions of the House may now be unfold in 4 totally different instructions of the nation to encourage the youthful technology.





Union minister Nitin Gadkari with former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, throughout a farewell operate in honour of retiring Members of Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI) Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:50 AM IST



Karnataka: Biocon chief’s ‘religious divide’ remark sparks political uproar Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s non-commital responses to the actions taken by rightwing teams has solely gone in opposition to the federal government and helped the political opposition.





Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai says it was potential to resolve all social points by way of peaceable talks. (HT) Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:49 AM IST



In Odisha’s primary classes, more than 40% students fail to clear baseline tests A baseline evaluation in Odia, Maths and English was carried out for college kids of sophistication 8 between November 27 and 29 with the scholars being requested to look in examinations with 50 marks in every topic. Similarly, the scholars of lessons 6 and seven appeared for the assessments between November 22 and 24 whereas these in lessons 1-5 wrote the assessments between March 9 and 11.





After remaining closed since March 2020, bodily lessons for sophistication 8 college students in Odisha started on October 25 final 12 months whereas for lessons 6 and seven, faculty reopened from November 15. For major lessons 1-5, the offline educating started on January 3 this 12 months. (HT PHOTO.) Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:47 AM IST



Rahul visits Siddaganga Matha as Cong tries to woo dominant Lingayats Sree Siddaganga Matha with a recorded historical past of 600 years is among the holiest monasteries for the Lingayat neighborhood and has hosted the nation’s most influential political leaders together with former prime ministers and Presidents.





Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s go to to the Matha is being seen as a transfer to try to attain out to a neighborhood that has, in latest occasions, firmly stood behind the BJP and its chief BS Yediyurappa. (PTI) Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:38 AM IST BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru



India’s unity not a reed that can bend to slogans: Allahabad HC in bail order Three Kashmiri college students had been charged with sedition after elevating pro-Pakistan slogans following Pakistan’s victory in a T20 Cricket World Cup match in opposition to India final 12 months.





Justice Ajay Bhanot of the Allahabad excessive courtroom granted bail to the three Kashmiri college students on March 30. (Archive) Updated on Apr 01, 2022 04:32 AM IST



20 yrs later, then-juvenile convicted in Gulbarg case Principal Justice of the Peace of Juvenile Justice Board D A Jhadav additionally slapped a high quality of ₹15,000 on the accused .





The convict must perform neighborhood service on the civil hospital at Asarwa for 3 months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:34 AM IST



Team BJP wins both Rajya Sabha seats in Assam as Opposition unity crumbles Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated the 2 NDA candidates, BJP’s Pabitra Margherita and coalition associate United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Rwngwra Narzary, gained the election to the Rajya Sabha by an enormous margin.





Congress’s Ripun Bora was anticipated to get 43 votes wanted to get into the Rajya Sabha however bought simply 34. UPPL candidate Rwngwra Narzary (left) secured 44 votes, a margin of 9 votes (Twitter/@himantabiswa) Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:33 AM IST