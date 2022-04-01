BREAKING: Not seeking to change India-Russia ties, US on Lavrov’s visit to India
Apr 01, 2022
CBI registers its first case under Lokpal
The company filed the case in opposition to Manager Singh, former director-general of the National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property, and V Okay Singh, proprietor of a non-public development firm, other than unidentified public servants.
Apr 01, 2022
Gujarat assembly passes bill to regulate stray cattle in urban areas
According to the brand new invoice, it should now be vital for cattle homeowners to safe a licence to maintain cattle. The registration and tagging of animals might be made necessary in municipal areas, as per the provisions of the brand new invoice.
‘This is real sign of democracy’: Irom Sharmila on Centre’s Afspa changes
The activist noticed a starvation strike in opposition to the controversial legislation from November 2000 to August 2016 earlier than forming the Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance forward of the 2017 Manipur meeting elections.
SC seeks status on measures to protect GIB, says ‘conscious of need for development’
Attorney General KK Venugopal advised the Supreme Court that if underground excessive pressure wires are to be laid, such lengthy wires required to be insulated which couldn’t be simply procured.
Modi leads Rajya Sabha farewell to 72 retiring members
In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the expertise gained by the members throughout the 4 partitions of the House may now be unfold in 4 totally different instructions of the nation to encourage the youthful technology.
Karnataka: Biocon chief’s ‘religious divide’ remark sparks political uproar
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s non-commital responses to the actions taken by rightwing teams has solely gone in opposition to the federal government and helped the political opposition.
In Odisha’s primary classes, more than 40% students fail to clear baseline tests
A baseline evaluation in Odia, Maths and English was carried out for college kids of sophistication 8 between November 27 and 29 with the scholars being requested to look in examinations with 50 marks in every topic. Similarly, the scholars of lessons 6 and seven appeared for the assessments between November 22 and 24 whereas these in lessons 1-5 wrote the assessments between March 9 and 11.
Rahul visits Siddaganga Matha as Cong tries to woo dominant Lingayats
Sree Siddaganga Matha with a recorded historical past of 600 years is among the holiest monasteries for the Lingayat neighborhood and has hosted the nation’s most influential political leaders together with former prime ministers and Presidents.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:38 AM IST
India’s unity not a reed that can bend to slogans: Allahabad HC in bail order
Three Kashmiri college students had been charged with sedition after elevating pro-Pakistan slogans following Pakistan’s victory in a T20 Cricket World Cup match in opposition to India final 12 months.
20 yrs later, then-juvenile convicted in Gulbarg case
Principal Justice of the Peace of Juvenile Justice Board D A Jhadav additionally slapped a high quality of ₹15,000 on the accused .
Team BJP wins both Rajya Sabha seats in Assam as Opposition unity crumbles
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated the 2 NDA candidates, BJP’s Pabitra Margherita and coalition associate United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Rwngwra Narzary, gained the election to the Rajya Sabha by an enormous margin.
Jaishankar’s sharp comeback to India’s critics on buying cheaper Russian oil
Jaishankar made the remarks at a dialog together with his British counterpart Liz Truss on the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum. Truss was on a day-long go to to India as a part of a wider diplomatic push
