BREAKING | Police failed to stop July unrest – but Ramaphosa’s executive also to blame, scathing report finds | News24

People fleeing from police as they carry items whereas looting and vandalising the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg.

A panel of specialists appointed to research the July 2021 riots discovered that police had been overwhelmed and overstretched.

Officers had been taken unexpectedly and couldn’t adequately reply to the riots.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the discharge of the panel’s report.

The response by the police and intelligence providers to the July unrest was insufficient and inadequate.

This is based on a panel of specialists appointed to probe the explanations behind the July 2021 unrest. On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the discharge of the report by the panel led by Professor Sandy Africa.

“The police failed to stop the rioting and looting in July 2021. The reasons for this failure are complex and sometimes not of their making. In some instances, they did not get any intelligence upon which to plan operations,” the report learn.

“It is not clear why this was so, but one of the reasons may be that at least six members of the senior leadership of CI (Crime Intelligence) were suspended in the period leading up to the outbreak of the violence. It would be difficult for an organisation that had been hollowed out in that manner to rise to the occasion in times of crisis.”

The panel discovered that the unrest took the police, who had been inadequately ready, unexpectedly, leaving them flatfooted, and with “crowd control equipment” operating dry, they might not adapt their techniques.

The panel discovered that there had been a failure of the related state establishments to conduct well timed danger assessments, regardless of the fixed assaults on the authority of the state by some people and organisations.

It additional discovered that there was a big intelligence failure to anticipate, stop or disrupt the deliberate and orchestrated violence.

“The intelligence appreciation and interpretation of what was building up happened too late, if at all; and as a result, the security services failed to put in place the necessary interventions to detect and disrupt the plans.”

The report was scathing of Ramaphosa’s government, stating the traces between the chief authorities and the safety providers appeared blurred.

“Dysfunctional relationships between ministers and their senior leadership teams in the departments in some cases impeded synergy in the flow of intelligence which affected decision-making,” the report famous.

“Mr. President, you asked us to determine whether the response by the security services was timeous, appropriate and sufficient. The answer to that, in respect of the police and the intelligence services, is an unequivocal no. Many reasons were proffered for this failure, but in the end the response remains that they failed to do the necessary to protect life, limb and property. The reasons are set out in the body of our report. The Executive, however, carries some of the blame too and must take responsibility for its lapse of leadership,” the report learn.

Ramaphosa is predicted to stipulate his plan of action in his State of the Nation Address.

This is a growing story.

