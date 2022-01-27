BREAKING | Police open inquiry into sexual assault allegations against Albert Fritz | News24

Police have opened an inquiry into allegations of sexual assault in opposition to suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the spokesperson for Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile, informed News24 they had been awaiting documentation earlier than a case might be registered.

The ANC within the Western Cape has known as on the police to expedite the matter.

Western Cape police have opened an inquiry into sexual assault allegations levelled in opposition to suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz whereas they watch for “pertinent” documentation earlier than a case is registered.

This was revealed by Brigadier Novela Potelwa, spokesperson for Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile.

Potelwa responded to queries in regards to the ANC Western Cape’s letter to Patekile which requested that he examine the matter.

Potelwa mentioned:

The workplace of the provincial commissioner acknowledges receipt of correspondence from the ANC within the Western Cape. The letter in query kinds a part of a collection of engagements by numerous events with regard to the matter raised. At this level, it bears noting that an inquiry has been opened by SAPS whereas key pertinent documentation is awaited earlier than a case is registered. The doorways of the SAPS stay open for all victims of the crime to open instances with the required help availed to them by police.

“It also begs mentioning that gender-based violence still is one of the priorities of the SAPS. Our specialist detectives located within the FCS units are always on hand to investigate reported cases,” she added.

ANC opposition chief within the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore believes it may create an untenable state of affairs if Premier Alan Winde presides over an investigation into the allegations in opposition to Fritz.

Winde and Fritz are very long time colleagues, each within the provincial cupboard and within the DA, the place Fritz has served as deputy chief and till just lately, provincial chief.

In his letter, Dugmore appealed to the police to urgently examine the allegations.

He mentioned:

It would seem to me that it’s an untenable state of affairs that the Premier is successfully presiding over an investigation of one among his personal colleagues each in cupboard and his former appearing provincial chief of his get together who faces allegations which can embrace prison misconduct. I’m additionally involved that the style by which the Premier has managed this matter would possibly the truth is, in the end defeat the ends of justice.

ANC MPL Mesuli Kama has written to each the chairperson of the neighborhood security portfolio committee, Reagan Allen, and Speaker Masizole Mnqasela, to request that the premier takes members of the legislature into his confidence.

“Mr Allen refused this request. The speaker refused to intervene and try and protect our oversight role,” he mentioned.

Furthermore, in an announcement, Dugmore mentioned they believed that Winde, who sat on info referring to Fritz’s sexual misconduct for greater than two months, might be concealing a prison matter and defeat the ends of the justice course of.

“The premier’s own department has now since approached the state attorney to procure the services of an independent investigator to conduct an ‘external examination’. No terms of reference have been provided for this investigation as yet,” he mentioned.

Albert Fritz. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Fritz; his spokesperson, Wade Seale; the top of the neighborhood security ministry, David Abrahams; help officer Michael Kwaaiman and one other official, Lazola Ndubela, have been suspended, pending the investigation.

It is known that the complainants – most of them interns in Fritz’s workplace and others concerned within the Expanded Public Works Programme – implicated a number of colleagues who work within the ministry in alleged acts of grooming and of intoxicating victims earlier than they had been allegedly sexually abused.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais has been appointed to behave as Community Safety MEC, whereas Fritz, the DA’s provincial chief, has requested his get together bosses to permit him to step apart amid the furore.

Meanwhile, a minimum of one particular person has come ahead providing to testify ought to the necessity come up.

Miché Solomon, often known as Zephany Nurse, was kidnapped from Groote Schuur Hospital quickly after delivery.

The Western Cape High Court in 2016 sentenced the girl who kidnapped her to 10 years in jail.

Solomon interned in Fritz’ s workplace throughout his tenure as social growth MEC.

Solomon took to Facebook on Tuesday and revealed her willingness to testify within the Fritz matter if known as to take action.

