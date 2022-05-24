BREAKING | State employee arrested in connection with Digital Vibes contract | News24
Police arrested a girl in reference to the Digital Vibes scandal.
A lady has been arrested in reference to the contract awarded to controversial firm Digital Vibes.
News24 can affirm that an worker of the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) was arrested on Tuesday morning. She is predicted to seem within the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.
It is known that her arrest emanates from a multimillion-rand contact awarded to Digital Vibes in 2018.
MISA falls underneath the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).
This is a creating story. More info to comply with.
