BREAKING: Tejasswi Prakash declared as the WINNER of Bigg Boss 15 : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actress Tejasswi Prakash has victoriously received the title of Bigg Boss 15 winner. The actress is a well-liked identify within the Indian Television trade and enjoys an important fan base. During her stint in Bigg Boss 15, she proved her meretricious as an all-arounder contender. Be it her cute comedy timings, her sense of humour or her efficiency in numerous duties, she has nailed all of them.

Tejasswi emerged because the winner after going via a number of duties. She has performed with all her coronary heart and would possibly to make her method within the finale. The actress was one of many first to realize the VIP standing lengthy again which was misplaced owing to wild card entries. However, she as soon as once more battled out in duties to lastly safe herself with the VIP star.

Apart from that, her relationship with co-contestant Karn Kundrra was additionally one of many main highlights of the seasons. Their chemistry was very a lot liked by the viewers and so they fondly known as them #TejRan collectively.

