BREAKING | Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane to leave in June | Fin24

The director-general of the National Treasury Dondo Mogajane, who has served authorities for 23 years, will depart on 7 June when his contract expires.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who had hoped that Mogajane would keep for just a little longer, introduced the departure to workers this week.

However, Mogajane mentioned in an interview on Thursday that he believes that he has performed his time in authorities and desires to maneuver on. This would give others the chance to steer and herald contemporary concepts and contemporary power, he mentioned.

In a latest interview with broadcaster 702, shortly earlier than the ultimate determination was made, Mogajane mentioned it will be unfair if individuals pressurised him to remain.

“I’ve demonstrated my patriotism and my commitment. I don’t expect anyone to say I am letting them down. It is not about letting people down. It is about saying I have done my job, let my contribution be in other ways. We will be responsible in the way we [hand over].”

The Treasury is predicted to make a press release shortly.