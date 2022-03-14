BREAKING | Western Cape High Court declares suspension of ANC councillors in Kannaland unlawful | News24

The court docket dominated in favour of ANC Kannaland councillors Nicolaas Valentyn and Leoni Stuurman.

Stuurman and Valentyn had been suspended by the ANC.

The court docket put aside their suspensions and declared it illegal.

The Western Cape High Court has put aside the suspension of two ANC councillors in Kannaland, declaring it illegal.

The court docket made its ruling on Monday after the recently-appointed Kannaland mayor, Nicolaas Valentyn, and his deputy, Leoni Stuurman, challenged their suspension from the occasion, after they went into agreements with different events and not using a mandate from the ANC.

In January, Valentyn and Stuurman had been sworn in after a movement of no confidence was handed in opposition to Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa’s (Icosa) convicted rapist and former mayor Jeffery Donson and his former deputy, convicted fraudster Werner Meshoa.

Valentyn and Stuurman approached the excessive court docket after being served with suspension letters and challenged their suspension internally. Their occasion membership had additionally been terminated.

Last month, the ANC within the Western Cape indicated that it had instituted disciplinary proceedings in opposition to Stuurman and Valentyn.

The court docket discovered that, based on the accessible proof, on the time the selections to droop and later to terminate had been made, Stuurman and Valentyn weren’t conscious that, regardless of being knowledgeable the findings had been topic to inner enchantment, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) would impact the declaration of vacancies.

“The ANC had also not responded to their request of 2 February 2022 to lift the termination of their membership and revert to their suspended status.

“It was confirmed on the listening to earlier than me that there stays no mayor or deputy mayor within the municipal council. It has moreover not been prompt that the aid sought by the candidates is not possible or prejudicial to the municipality or its residents,” the ruling said.

The court further ruled that the decision of the ANC to terminate the membership of both Stuurman and Valentyn was unlawful and set aside the decision.

The ANC said last month that a new vacancy process would be reopened, which would be declared by the IEC.

