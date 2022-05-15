BREAKING | World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf arrested at OR Tambo airport | News24

Springbok rugby participant Elton Jantjies has been arrested.

The Bok flyhalf was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, would solely say that “a 31-year-old man has been arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for malicious damage to property”.

“The man was arrested upon arrival at ORTIA this morning at 08:50. The suspect was on an international flight from Dubai to SA when he allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline,” she stated.

It is known that Jantjies had been travelling enterprise class from Dubai to Johannesburg on the time of his arrest. He was arrested and escorted off the airplane after they landed in Johannesburg.

It seems from Jantjies’ social media feed that he and his household had travelled to Dubai final week Sunday.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) referred all queries to the police.

When approached for remark by News24, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander stated he was not conscious of the incident.

This is a growing story.

