Breakthrough for Tomljanovic in Istanbul

Ajla Tomljanovic, newly put in as Australia’s No.1 girls’s participant, has made one other vital breakthrough on the WTA’s Istanbul Cup.

The 28-year-old, who’s taken over the home high spot now that Ash Barty has hung up her racquet, reached the quarter-finals of the Turkish occasion on Thursday with victory over Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

Tomljanovic took a hard-fought first set 6-4 earlier than the luckless Tsurenko needed to retire at 1-0, 30-0 down within the second with a shoulder damage.

The victory meant Tomljanovic has progressed to her first quarter-final in any occasion since her career-best grand slam efficiency at Wimbledon final 12 months, the place she additionally reached the last-eight earlier than being crushed by Barty.

It was solely the second quarter-final that the hard-working world No.41 Tomljanovic has reached in her final 52 occasions, stretching again over two-and-a-half years.

It additionally provides her a lift going into the enterprise finish of the clay court docket season, with the prospect that she’ll transfer to a career-high rating within the mid-thirties ought to she beat her subsequent opponent, Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in Friday’s last-eight conflict.

That, although, might be a troublesome ask as world No.51 Putintseva appeared in dominant type in her 6-2 6-0 win over Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson.

The Florida-based Tomljanovic has had combined outcomes since her Wimbledon run, with Thursday’s win being the primary time she’s managed back-to-back wins since qualifying for the Dubai Championships in February.

After a gradual begin within the face of actual aggression from 2015 Istanbul winner Tsurenko, who broke instantly, Tomljanovic started to seek out her rhythm to interrupt again, hitting with extra authority within the eighth recreation.

But after then powering forward for the primary time at 5-4, Tsurenko wanted the coach and a medical timeout as she was handled for an issue together with her serving shoulder.

On resumption, it was clear the world No.135 was struggling together with her supply as Tomljanovic grabbed the break and the set after 49 minutes.

And after Tsurenko misplaced her first two factors on serve within the second set, giving up on a drop shot chase, she went straight to the web to supply her hand to the sympathetic Tomljanovic.

It was one other dispiriting second for the 32-year-old Ukrainian veteran Tsurenko, who’s been in torment for the reason that invasion of her homeland by Russian troops.

She posted an attraction for assistance on social media after revealing how she had “nowhere to go” when the battle unfold to her residence metropolis of Kyiv and was subsequently overwhelmed by the presents of assist.

Tsurenko says she’s been affected by a “constant headache” and panic assaults after watching TV photos of the dreadful scenes again residence.