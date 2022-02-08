Breakthrough in cold-case highway shooting

Police have arrested three males in relation to the 2009 Australia Day taking pictures of a development employee on a Gold Coast freeway.

Three males have been arrested 13 years after Omega Ruston was shot useless in an alleged street rage homicide on a Queensland freeway.

Police on Tuesday introduced the key breakthrough within the 2009 Australia Day taking pictures at Burleigh Heads, with Queensland murder detectives anticipated to journey to Sydney to use for the trio’s extradition.

Mr Ruston was driving alongside the Gold Coast Highway with two associates on January 26, 2009, when he was shot useless in a suspected street rage incident.

The 32-year-old development employee and father of two had pulled over his Holden Rodeo ute after an incident with one other automobile, exiting the automobile with certainly one of his passengers.

The second automobile, a small maroon four-door sedan, stopped behind them and two pictures have been fired from the rear passenger facet window.

Mr Ruston was fatally shot within the abdomen.

The maroon automobile was seen driving south away from the scene, with witnesses reporting seeing a passenger holding a pistol.

Detectives stated in March final yr they have been investigating a potential hyperlink between Mr Ruston’s loss of life and Sydney organised crime syndicates and outlaw motorbike gangs who police consider helped the alleged offenders after the incident.

Central to the renewed investigation was the revelation final March {that a} firearm utilized in a 2008 drive-by taking pictures in western Sydney was a precise ballistic match to the gun used to shoot Mr Ruston.