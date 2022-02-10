Breathtaking pics of Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Bridge wow people

Union railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw not too long ago took to Twitter to share an unimaginable image of the Chenab bridge. Located over Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, it’s the world’s tallest railway bridge – even taller than the Eiffel Tower. The image posted by the minister has now left folks mesmerised. There is a chance that it’ll have the identical impact on you too.

“The world’s highest #arch #ChenabBridge over the clouds,” Ashwani Vaishnaw wrote whereas posting the picture. The image exhibits the marvellous arch of the bridge towards the backdrop of picturesque mountains. What stands out within the image are the milk white clouds looming over the bridge.

Take a have a look at the image:

Since being posted a couple of days in the past, the share has gathered greater than 41,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing.

This is, nonetheless, not the one picture of Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Bridge that was posted on-line. The Railway Ministry additionally took to their official Twitter deal with to share a couple of extra pictures. They wrote their caption in Hindi and shared details about the architectural marvel.

Take a have a look at the publish by Ministry of Railways:

The division’s publish too intrigued many individuals. Since being posted a couple of days in the past, the tweet has collected practically 4,000 likes.

What are your ideas on the images of the Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Bridge?