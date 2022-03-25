Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 100: Food Shortages? War with Russia? The End of ‘Women’? Guests: Joel Pollak on Woke Disney and KBJ, Emily Jashinsky on Tech Censorship

Host Alex Marlow begins with President Big Joey’s inane speech to NATO in Brussels the place he laid out a path to all-out struggle with Russia and trashed America by repeating the 2017 Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax. He additionally introduced a bunch of recent sanctions on Russians after which said that sanctions don’t work. The embarrassments had been myriad. And, maybe most alarmingly, President Big Joey proclaimed that there can be meals shortages, and he apparently has no plan to take care of them. Alex additionally covers the media’s response to the unimpressive Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson affirmation hearings. Did she ever give us a solution on the query “what is a woman?” Plus, the Biden State Department carried out what seems to be an anti-Semitic new coverage and barely anybody seen, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says scholar debt is a “gender justice” problem, and way more! Our first visitor is Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large and host of Breitbart News Sunday (SiriusXM Patriot 125, 7 p.m. ET) Joel Pollak who discusses the KJB hearings and the oppressive wokeness of Disney (the white male boomers who run the place have failed to guard the household model from woke millennial workers). And then, Emily Jashinsky of The Federalist and the National Journalism Center breaks down Silicon Valley’s newest effort to cancel conservatives. They. Will. Never. Stop.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday by Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio present. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s tackle the massive political tales, interviews with varied newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

