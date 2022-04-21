Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 118: Pending Midterm Disaster Has Biden Considering Rational Policies; Guest: Charlie Hurt

Host Alex Marlow begins with a rundown of dangerous information for the Big Joey administration. The border disaster is inflicting issues all through the nation, the voters have wised as much as the Biden household’s monetary ties to China, and punishing inflation means extra Americans have a dark financial outlook. But that might be excellent news for all of you, as Joe may truly hold Title 42 in any case. Or, not less than, we will dream. The nationwide wokelash continues. Alex gives examples of Americans preventing again towards the encroaching anti-science Leftism that has prevailed within the nation lately. Our visitor right this moment is pal of the present Charlie Hurt, who’s the Washington Times’ opinion editor and a Fox News contributor. He discusses America’s dependence on Communist China, why face masks at the moment are like a safety blanket for a lot of Americans, and the way corruption bought normalized within the Swamp. Plus, we have now our caller of the day.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday by way of Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio present. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s tackle the large political tales, interviews with varied newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

