Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 129: Anything for the Corporation! (Even Killing Your Children), Guests: Carrie Severino, Joel Pollak on SCOTUS Abortion Leak

Today’s podcast is co-hosted by Master Marlow, Jr., host Alex Marlow’s two-year-old son, who hangs out in studio and chimes in all through the opening monologue. But a whole lot of information remains to be coated. Joe Biden, aka President Unity, declared that the “MEGA” (versus “MAGA”) motion is probably the most harmful and radical of any in current historical past. Alex performs the insane clips. Still, Biden’s depth doesn’t examine to Massachusetts’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, who sounds completely maniacal on the difficulty of limitless abortion. Alex additionally names the businesses that can reimburse their staff in the event that they get abortions. Anything for the company – even killing your kids. Alex additionally breaks down the most recent financial information, from the Fed elevating rates of interest to Biden getting credit score for being fiscally accountable solely as a result of he has didn’t cross his bloated spending agenda to the commerce deficit increasing to a ridiculous $100 billion for the primary time ever. All of that is pushing an inflation spiral that received’t subside. That is, as they are saying, “problematic” for President Big Joey. Our friends right this moment are Carrie Severino of the Judicial Crisis Network and Breitbart’s Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, each of whom give us all the small print on the SCOTUS abortion leak.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday by means of Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio present. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s tackle the massive political tales, interviews with varied newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

