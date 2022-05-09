Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 131: The Left Terrorizes Supreme Court Justices; Guest: Gordon Chang on China Studying Ukraine

The radical left is mobilizing after final week’s leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, explains. Also, President Trump holds a rally with Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, a child formulation scarcity is inflicting grief for fogeys, and the U.S. financial numbers counsel a recession is likely to be in retailer. Our visitor is China professional Gordon Chang, who sheds gentle on the most recent information regarding lockdowns in China and the way they have an effect on the world. Plus, the CIA is reporting that China is trying on the Ukraine-Russia battle by way of its personal coverage towards Taiwan. And lastly, we’ve got our caller of the day.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday via Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio present. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s tackle the large political tales, interviews with varied newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE free of charge by clicking your most popular podcast platform under.