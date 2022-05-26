Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 144: Texas Massacre: Disturbing Details, Ice Cold Takes, and No Solutions; Guests: Jonathan Gilliam on Attack Survival and Mike Benz on Gates vs. Musk

Host Alex Marlow reviews the most recent particulars on the mass homicide rampage on the Texas elementary college in Uvalde. What may presumably clarify legislation enforcement failing to close down the shooter for some 60 to 90 minutes? We talk about. Then, he will get into the utter failure of our political and media class to recommend any options that will a) stop one thing like this from occurring once more and b) have a practical probability of really changing into legislation. Sad, but totally predictable. Alex reviews the worst scorching takes throughout the political spectrum – from former President Barack Obama and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to the Democrats in California. Of course, he discusses Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s resolution to crash the press convention held yesterday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. Then, Alex provides a fast rundown of the remainder of the information — from hovering fuel costs, to Joe Biden’s child method shame, to a brand new trans doll for little women put out by Mattel. We have two friends right now. First, is Jonathan Gilliam, a former Navy SEAL and FBI agent, who visitor hosts the stay Breitbart News Daily present on SiriusXM infrequently. He wrote a ebook known as Sheep No More: The Art of Awareness and Attack Survival. Jonathan has given these horrific mass capturing incidents a variety of thought over time and shares a few of his evaluation on this newest incident earlier than making suggestions for our private lives. Then, Alex speaks with Mike Benz, the founding father of Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO). He is the person behind Breitbart News’ unique viral story about Bill Gates using dark money mechanisms to fund anti-Elon Musk efforts.

