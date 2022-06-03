Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 149: Biden Launches War on 2nd Amendment; Guests: Charlie Hurt, John Carney

Host Alex Marlow dedicates your complete opening monologue to breaking down President Joe Biden’s primetime tackle final evening on gun management. Biden mixed a radical agenda, heavy-handed politicking, and a few not-so-subtle shade on the U.S. Constitution and declared it a “unity agenda.” Genius! Alex highlights the important thing moments and particulars what Big Joey would do if he had been king. Our first visitor at present is Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt, a pal of the present who’s deeply educated about weapons. He offers some impassioned rants that lead us to suppose that maybe the easiest way to cease mass shootings isn’t extra gun management, however extra armed Second Amendment advocates. And lastly, Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney experiences on the surprisingly uplifting jobs knowledge that broke through the dwell present on SiriusXM. He tells you what that you must know and why President Biden doesn’t deserve credit score.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday by way of Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio present. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s tackle the large political tales, interviews with numerous newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE free of charge by clicking your most popular podcast platform under.