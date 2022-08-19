Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 199: The State of Conservatism, Nationalism, and Wokeism with Hazony, Rice, and Hurt

We haven’t any monologue on in the present day’s podcast, however host Alex Marlow has three nice company. First up, it’s writer, nationalist, and conservative mental Yoram Hazony who discusses his new guide Conservatism: A Rediscovery. Our second visitor is Publius PR CEO A.J. Rice who discusses his new guide The Woking Dead: How Society’s Vogue Virus Destroys Our Culture. And our third visitor is Washington Times Opinion Editor and longtime buddy of the present Charlie Hurt.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday via Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio present. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s tackle the massive political tales, interviews with numerous newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE without cost by clicking your most well-liked podcast platform beneath.