Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 67: Stacey Abrams Hates Your Kids; Guest Rep. Mike Waltz Fights Back Against the NBC/CCP

On as we speak’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow discusses two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams forcing wholesome kids to masks up for a photograph op, whereas she, an unhealthy grownup, goes maskless. Does this make any sense? Actually, most likely greater than you suppose. Then, the Joe Rogan cancellation saga continues. The cancel mob discovered an really racist joke of his over the weekend, which led Spotify CEO Daniel Ek to apologize to his employees; however Rogan stays on the platform (at the least for now). Plus, the podcast host apologized but once more for outdated stuff; however as at all times, apologizing to the woke mob doesn’t assist. The struggle on politics in our main U.S. cities is getting darker by the day; we share a stunning statistic. More Americans have defected to China for the Genocide Games with lower than stellar outcomes. And the Canadian truckers are nonetheless the brightest spot in a world stuffed with miserable information. Our visitor as we speak is former Green Beret Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), a long-time China hawk who tried to position an anti-China advert on Olympic broadcaster NBC’s airwaves. The advert options NBA participant Enes Kanter Freedom, but it surely was rejected. We focus on what he did and the place we go from right here because the CCP retains lining the pockets of American firms. And lastly, we flip to the Great White North for our caller of the day.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday via Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio present. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s tackle the massive political tales, interviews with numerous newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

