Brendan Corey crashes out of 1000m speed skating quarter-final
“If he’d (Corey) just sat in third and crossed the line, he would’ve advanced to the next round,” he advised the Seven Network.
“Unfortunately that was a really late move [by Corey] … he was trying to go through a gap that wasn’t really there.”
Aka, the Turkish skater who claimed a spot as one of many 10 finalists, stated he couldn’t imagine what had transpired. The occasion was his just one in Beijing; he’ll fly house on Tuesday.
“I can’t imagine this. It is my first Olympics and I was among the first 10 skaters,” he stated.
“I wasn’t sure of my chances, but it’s short track and anything can happen.
“In the end, I was very happy for this. It’s historic for Turkey. My family is going crazy and my dad was crying. They are happy for me.”
