Brendan Taylor’s admission confirms even elite sportspersons are not immune to temptation of drug abuse – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor revealed Monday in a tweet he took cocaine, a $15,000 bribe from an Indian businessman to repair matches and that he faces a multiple-year ban from worldwide cricket.

“The ICC (International Cricket Council) are taking the decision to impose a multi-year ban on my international cricketing career,” tweeted the nationwide nice, including he didn’t repair any match.

The 35-year-old batsman mentioned in October 2019 he was invited by an Indian businessman to debate “sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe and was advised that I would be paid USD$15 000 for the journey”.

The invitation got here when the crew had not acquired salaries for six months and there have been considerations the nation wouldn’t be capable to proceed enjoying internationally.

He mentioned he was a “little wary” however undertook the journey all the identical.

During drinks on the final evening, he was provided cocaine which the businessman and his colleagues had been taking and mentioned he “foolishly took the bait”.

“The following morning, the same men entered my hotel room and showed me a video taken of me the night before doing cocaine and told me that if I did not spot fix at international matches for them, the video would be released to the public,” he mentioned.

He mentioned he was “cornered” and handed a $15,000 deposit to repair matches. He took the money in order that he might fly out.

It took him 4 months to report the offence to the ICC

“I acknowledge this was too long of a time but I thought I could protect everyone and in particular, my family,” he mentioned.

He mentioned he was prepared and can “humbly” settle for the ICC determination with the “hope that my story will be used as a means of encouragement for cricketers to report any illicit approaches as early as possible”.

But he pressured he by no means fastened any matches.

Taylor — who resigned because the Zimbabwe captain late final 12 months — mentioned he’ll test right into a rehab centre “to get clean and to get my life back on track.”

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) then mentioned they’ve develop into conscious of Taylor’s assertion wherein “he allegedly owns up to receiving a bribe to spot-fix international matches as well as abusing a banned drug”. And that the ICC have been investigating the previous captain in relation to anti-corruption breaches. They nevertheless mentioned that they will not remark any additional till the ICC has accomplished its course of and findings.

It takes a variety of braveness to come clean with your errors in entrance of the world. Not simply that Taylor’s taken an essential step in direction of exposing the ugly facet of the game, educating cricketers and displaying kids the proper path. However, Taylor’s admission additionally throws gentle on the truth that even elite sportspersons are usually not proof against the temptation of drug abuse.

Here’s a take a look at a number of the incidents of drug abuse by sportspersons

1) Diego Maradona:

Argentina soccer star Diego Maradona had lengthy battled alcohol and cocaine addictions. He had a wild trip on and off the sector. The legendary footballer was at his peak by means of the 80s and led his crew to the 1986 World Cup win after which to the runners-up place within the 1990 World Cup. But it began going downhill from 1991 when he was suspended for utilizing cocaine earlier than a match within the Italian League enjoying for Napoli. He examined optimistic for cocaine after the match towards Bari on 17 March. The Disciplinary Commission of the Italian League suspended him for 15 months.

Three weeks later he was arrested at his home town Buenos Aires for cocaine possession. Though he returned to the Argentina facet for the 1994 World Cup, hassle continued to comply with him as he was despatched again dwelling after simply two video games after failing one other drug check. He examined optimistic for the banned drug, ephedrine. He was subsequently banned from all competitions for 15 months by FIFA, successfully ending his worldwide profession.

Maradona died on 25 November, 2020 in Buenos Aires following a coronary heart assault.

Mike Tyson

Another star athlete who had his share of on and off-field issues and controversies. Boxer Mike Tyson took medication earlier than coming into a few of his main fights. He himself made these surprising revelations in his autobiography Undisputed Truth: My Autobiography. The boxer as soon as referred to as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ revealed in his autobiography that he first took cocaine as an 11-year-old.

“I was a full-blown cokehead,” Tyson wrote in his autobiography in keeping with Talksport. “The history of war is the history of drugs. Every great general and warrior from the beginning of time was high.”

He admitted that he took cocaine earlier than the match towards Danny Williams in Louisville in 2004 which he misplaced. He additionally revealed that he used a faux penis, which he known as a “whizzer”, crammed with another person’s urine to avoid getting caught throughout drug assessments.

In 2000, he had examined optimistic for marijuana after a combat and was fined $200000.

Maninder Singh

Former India left-arm spinner was arrested in Delhi in 2007 for allegedly possessing 1.5 grams of cocaine. At that time, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Narcotics), AS Cheema had informed IANS: “Maninder has confessed that he was a drug addict and consumed drugs to deal with family problems. He first took drugs 10 years ago in Holland.”

However, a Delhi courtroom granted him bail later. And a couple of years later he was acquitted.

Later in an interview to The Cricket Monthly, Singh mentioned that it was “Somebody who was trying to malign my name”.

He mentioned in the identical interview that he had tried medication however not commonly and he wasn’t an addict. Addiction to him, consuming was his foremost drawback.

“I was never into it. I had tried things. It was just one of those things where friends are sitting and they say, try this, you will feel relaxed. And that was after I retired and I was still troubled. They were friends not in Delhi – somebody was in Bangalore, somebody in Bombay. It was only when I went there and met them, I tried it. But that was never a problem. Drink was a problem,” he informed the Cricket Monthly.

Dermot Reeve

Former England all-rounder and Warwickshire captain needed to resign from his commentary job with Channel 4 in 2005 after admitting that he was hooked on cocaine. Reeve had confessed that he was underneath the affect of medicine whereas commentating throughout first England vs New Zealand Test at Lord’s in 2004. In an interview with The Mail, he mentioned, “I’ve no recollection of seeing the ball on Saturday and Sunday. I needed to watch the match video to listen to what I mentioned.

“No one appeared to note a lot distinction, they only mentioned I used to be my traditional self however extra chirpy and saved doing Imran Khan impressions off-screen.

“They said it was the funniest commentary they had ever heard.”

He then revealed to BBC Stumped podcast in an in-depth chat how “his world spiralled through quite a dark place where I lost my job and marriage” because of the cocaine dependancy.

"Cocaine hijacks your soul and steals your reality" Dermot Reeve on the drug addiction that ruined his life.https://t.co/Pf9oImU8Kk pic.twitter.com/5i0tP4DefP — BBC Stumped (@BBCStumped) August 2, 2017

Dan Evans

In 2017, then world quantity 43, British tennis participant Dan Evans tested positive for cocaine throughout the Barcelona Open in April. He was handed a 12-month suspension by the International Tennis Federation. Evans accepted his mistake and the cost.

As he returned to the courtroom, the teachings had been learnt as he described the risks of cocaine and the way it was a “life ruiner”

“I’m not going to go into where it was and what happened,” he mentioned. “It occurred. It’s been and gone, in my eyes. It’s a surprising drug – and never simply in sport; it’s horrible in life, it’s a life-ruiner,” Evans told The Guardian.

“Everyone knows you shouldn’t drink-drive but, if you drink-drive, you knew beforehand that you shouldn’t do it. I took it. I knew beforehand I shouldn’t have. It’s illegal for one, never mind being a sportsman. If you’re taking drugs you’re not in the clearest mindset.”

With inputs from AFP