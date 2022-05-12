Brendon McCullum expected to be named as England Test coach

Brendon McCullum has emerged because the frontrunner for the vacant position as England’s Test coach following two days of interviews at Lord’s, and could also be unveiled within the position this week.

McCullum, who’s in his third season as Kolkata Knight Riders’ coach on the IPL, has by no means coached a first-class recreation and was broadly anticipated to be a candidate for the white-ball job, with the ECB splitting the primary teaching roles down format traces resulting from England’s jam-packed schedule and the rising divergence between their sides.

However, a number of British newspapers reported on Tuesday evening that McCullum is now in line for the Test job following the primary tranche of interviews at first of this week. It is feasible that an appointment might be ratified earlier than the tip of the week, with England’s first Test of the summer season towards New Zealand – McCullum’s dwelling nation – on June 2.

McCullum’s teaching expertise has come solely within the limited-overs recreation however as a captain, he was a key a part of the management group that led to New Zealand’s revival as a Test facet together with coach Mike Hesson from 2012 to 2016.

Rob Key, the ECB’s new managing director of males’s cricket, has led the interview course of and revealed throughout his first press convention at Lord’s that he had sought opinions on the Test facet from Eoin Morgan, McCullum’s shut good friend and Knight Riders’ captain final yr throughout their run to the ultimate.

“I’ve spoken to Eoin about red-ball cricket as well,” Key stated. “I asked his opinion. You want good people with good brains around you to work stuff out, so Eoin Morgan is someone I would speak to about so many different things.”

McCullum’s attacking fashion would chime with how each Key and Ben Stokes, England’s new Test captain, play the sport. After scoring 145 off 79 balls in his ultimate Test towards Australia, McCullum said he wanted to be remembered “as a good team man… a guy who played for the right reasons and who, if in doubt, was prepared to take the positive option”.

Key has additionally beforehand confirmed that he can be keen to let an England head coach work within the IPL if vital, saying: “I would much rather have the best person for 10 months of the year than someone not as good for 12.”

Whether such logic applies to a Test coach in addition to a white-ball coach stays to be seen, whereas McCullum’s job at Knight Riders could come below scrutiny after a poor season so far wherein they appear extremely prone to miss out on the playoffs.