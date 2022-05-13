Brendon McCullum inspired by challenge of lifting England from ‘rock bottom’





The problem of lifting England’s Test cricket from “rock bottom” as an alternative of a “cushy” position with the limited-overs aspect is what attracted Brendon McCullum to his first red-ball teaching job.

He admitted that originally it was not a job he had given a lot thought to however because the interview course of progressed the chance “kind of smacked me in the head.”

“I looked at the two roles, the white-ball didn’t interest me as such because the team is flying, one of the best teams in the world, they’ve got Eoin Morgan who is a very good and friend of mine and I know has built a structure and system which will continue well after he finishes playing,” he informed radio station SENZ.

“I wasn’t really interested in a cushy kind of gig, for me if you are prepared to change your life for something then it’s got to be something a bit grunty, a bit meaty, and the challenge of trying to bring a team which is rock bottom at the moment, and try and build something long term that is sustainable and successful, that is more where the challenge lay.”

McCullum added that it was very important for the well being of Test cricket that England, who’ve gained simply one in every of their final 17 matches, had been robust within the format. The four-year deal he has signed will take him as much as the top of the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia.

“For me, Test cricket is on a downward trend in terms of its popularity and where it sits and while I’m lucky enough to have a career in franchise cricket and white-ball cricket, Test cricket is my real love,” he stated. “If anyone is going to be able to reinvigorate Test cricket and get it popular again then it’s going to be England.

“If you might be on the forefront of that by taking part in a horny model of cricket, play with a smile in your face and attempt to entertain, then Test cricket has an opportunity. Once you strip that out it was like, crikey, I’ve bought to offer this an opportunity in the event that they suppose I’m the suitable individual.”

McCullum was excited about striking up a partnership with new captain Ben Stokes – jokingly noting that it was now two New Zealanders in charge of the Test team – and called the opportunity given to him “humbling”.

“The approach Ben Stokes performs the sport is fairly much like how I play and the way I like teaching, which is to play with a little bit of freedom and attempt to put strain again on the opposition,” he said.

However, it did not pass him by that there may be some strange feelings on the opening day of the first Test at Lord’s on June 2. “That’s going to be just a little attention-grabbing, I’ll say that, however on the identical time there’s one thing sort of cool about it too.”





