Breonna Taylor case to resume after surgery, weather delays

Jury choice is about to renew within the high-profile trial of a former Kentucky police officer concerned within the lethal raid that killed Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jury choice within the trial of a former Kentucky police officer concerned within the lethal raid that killed Breonna Taylor is scheduled to renew after every week of delays.

The first questioning of potential jurors in Brett Hankison’s wanton endangerment trial is slated to get underway on Tuesday. It was set to start final week however was delayed by inclement climate and after Hankison needed to have minor surgical procedure.

The former officer just isn’t charged within the demise of Taylor, who was shot to demise in a botched 2020 narcotics raid. But prosecutors stated Hankison fired photographs through the raid that went right into a neighboring residence, endangering others.

Two different officers who fired bullets that struck Taylor weren’t charged. Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot that struck a kind of officers, Jonathan Mattingly, within the leg. The boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, stated he feared an intruder was breaking into Taylor’s floor ground residence.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black lady who labored as an emergency medical technician, was shot a number of instances. No medicine had been present in her residence, and the warrant used to enter by power was later discovered to be flawed. The case additionally shined a lightweight on the usage of “no knock” warrants, which had been later banned in Louisville.

The jury pool was widened to about 250 due to heavy publicity surrounding Taylor’s demise and racial injustice protests that occurred in Louisville all through 2020. Prospective jurors shall be questioned individually, about 20 a day, to seek out out if any can’t be neutral on the query of Hankison’s guilt. Jury choice is anticipated to take a number of weeks.

Hankison has pleaded not responsible to a few counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a low-level felony that carries a jail sentence of 1 to 5 years.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith denied Hankison’s request final 12 months to maneuver the trial out of Louisville. He had argued that publicity surrounding the case would make it onerous to seat an neutral jury.