Brett D’Oliveira century has Worcestershire sitting pretty on fine day at New Road

Worcestershire 338 for five (D’Oliveira 106*, Pollock 77, Barnard 75) vs Sussex

Brett D’Oliveira struck his second century in two video games since changing into Worcestershire membership captain on the opening day of the LV= Insurance County Championship match with injury-hit Sussex at New Road.

The 30-year-old adopted up his unbeaten 134 in opposition to Leicestershire on the Uptonsteel County Ground with one other very good knock of 106 not out to steer his aspect to 338 for five by the shut.

Opener Ed Pollock ‘s fast 77 obtained the innings off to a flying begin after which D’Oliveira and Ed Barnard , who made 75, pressed dwelling the benefit throughout a fifth-wicket partnership of 166.

Sussex caught to their job on a wicket which was not simple for batting with some motion all day. But they have been left to remorse Tom Alsop at first slip dropping D’Oliveira on 19 off Henry Crocombe.

Worcestershire ended the day ready of power and trying to press on for max batting factors within the morning.

D’Oliveira took over as skipper from Joe Leach this summer time and is flourishing on the additional duty. He is the primary member of his well-known cricketing household to be Worcestershire’s official captain, a feat not achieved by grandfather Basil or father Damian.

D’Oliveira has been described because the “heartbeat” of the crew by head coach Alex Gidman and was instructed to make no modifications to his method after taking over the management position.

Sussex have been decimated by accidents and handed a debut to all-rounder, Grant Stewart, and tempo bowler, George Burrows.

Stewart, 28, has made the short-term change from Kent and has performed six T20Is for Italy whereas Burrows, 23, has moved to Hove on a short-term contract after being launched by Lancashire final summer time.

Steven Finn, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, George Garton, Dan Ibrahim and Jack Carson are all sidelined together with Jofra Archer, whereas fellow England bowler, Ollie Robinson is unavailable as he requires dental therapy after struggling a tooth an infection.

D’Oliveira, opted to bat on successful the toss and New Road seemed an image in heat sunshine with a sizeable crowd watching cricket on the floor in April for the primary time in three years. It is simply seven weeks for the reason that floor was below a number of ft of water as a result of flooding of the adjoining River Severn

Worcestershire selected an unchanged aspect to that which inspired in coming so near forcing victory within the opening recreation away to Leicestershire.

Pollock had scored an excellent century within the second innings of that match, his first County Championship look, and he once more seemed in wonderful kind when opening with Jake Libby. He had a slice of excellent fortune on 36 when he aimed an enormous hit in opposition to Stewart and the ball was helped over the boundary for six by Burrows fielding at effective leg. But Pollock continued to play with nice freedom and introduced up a half-century off solely 47 balls.

Libby performed a stable help position throughout a gap stand of 85 however then was the primary of three wickets to fall in 4 overs. He nibbled at a supply from Sussex captain Tom Haines and Alsop clung onto a low, sharp likelihood at slip.

There was heat applause for Pakistan Test star, Azhar Ali, as he made his technique to the wicket on his dwelling debut for Worcestershire.

Haines struck once more when Pollock, on 77, compelled a supply off the again foot and was caught at backward level. He confronted simply 74 deliveries and hit one six and 14 fours.

Jack Haynes flicked a supply from Burrows off his legs into the arms of sq. leg and, after making 20, Azhar was lbw to at least one angled again into him by Haines at 133 for 4.

D’Oliveira blossomed after his let-off and a again foot cowl drive for 4 off Jamie Allen was one among a number of luxurious strokes reeled off by the 30-year-old.

Barnard had been the best ally when launching a restoration with D’Oliveira at Leicester and the pair mixed properly once more through the afternoon session right this moment, the allrounder exhibiting his class with a fragile late minimize for 4 off Tom Clark. After tea, the fifth-wicket pair consolidated Worcestershire’s place and elevated their partnership to 166.

The second new ball led to a breakthrough when Barnard was lbw to Stewart for 75.