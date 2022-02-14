BREXIT: The challenges Britons in Spain face in 2022

How has Brexit affected you? If you’re a resident right here, have a second house right here or simply deliberate to retire right here within the not too distant future then, for certain, you’ll have skilled a minimum of one adverse impression of Brexit.

For those that have no idea me I set-up the Brexpats in Spain affiliation in July 2016 and we now have over 30,000 members. Many are nonetheless struggling the results of Brexit – unwelcome penalties clearly however principally additionally sudden ones.

So, what does my affiliation do? In a nutshell, we assist the British who’ve an curiosity in Spain to legalise their state of affairs right here.

As a retired college lecturer I may speak about schooling until I’m blue within the face however I’m not legally certified so we’ve a staff of consultants who assist us and lots of supply particular offers for our members – attorneys, docs, taxation, insurance coverage and telecommunication consultants, to call just a few.

Over the years we’ve constructed a really shut relationship with the British Embassy and Consulates, with the Spanish Councils, authorities and the Law Society and we depend upon them for his or her experience, assist and common updates.

So what are a number of the challenges Britons in Spain are going through in 2022 that we’re trying to assist resolve?

Driving licence limbo

Many of you have got been adversely affected by the shortage of an settlement between the UK and Spain for the change of UK driving licences.

As a beneficiary of the Withdrawal Agreement (WA), to have the ability to change your driving licence, you needed to register your intention to take action with DGT right here in Spain earlier than December thirtieth 2020.

The WA didn’t enable for change of worldwide knowledge so Spain wouldn’t have been in a position to validate our UK licences. Given the large demand by the British and the truth that Covid meant that DGT had been engaged on restricted hours with skeleton workers, Spain has granted us a number of grace durations throughout which era we must always have affected the change and now our UK licences will cease to be valid here after February 28th 2022.

Negotiations between the UK and Spain have been ongoing since 2020 and people of you who’re reliant on the usage of your automotive since you reside within the campo (countryside), don’t have any public or faculty transport at the moment are being suggested by the British Embassy to not wait till the top of this month as a result of if there isn’t any additional extension or settlement you’ll have to take the Spanish driving take a look at and this must be completed through a driving faculty.

The idea may be completed in English however the sensible is in Spanish. I do know many are nonetheless hoping for that elusive settlement and I concern that come the top of this month, they are going to be unable to make use of their vehicles. Some are additionally beneath the misunderstanding that their International Driving permit (IDP) will nonetheless enable them to drive. It received’t. An IDP shouldn’t be a stand-alone doc and should accompany a legitimate driving licence and after February twenty eighth your UK licence will stop to be legitimate. If you might be right here through a visa route then you may drive in your UK licence for six months from the date of your TIE however then should sit the Spanish driving take a look at.

Diminished voting powers

Maybe now, given the results of the referendum, we would give extra thought to the significance of our vote. Any British resident right here for greater than 15 years can not vote within the UK elections (we’re nonetheless awaiting that promised vote for all times!), we can not now vote within the EU elections nor can we vote within the Spanish nationwide elections so the one elections we will vote in are the municipal elections.

To date, we British residents right here haven’t positioned plenty of significance on these native elections however I believe issues may change come the date of those elections on May twenty eighth 2023.

So, what qualifies us to vote in them? There is plenty of misinformation surrounding this and I’ve been working carefully with an area Councillor to get the right info.

In the primary occasion, it’s essential to have steady residency right here for 3 earlier years and clearly be on the padrón. You might want to full your registration on the electoral register (Censo Electoral) and Spain is drawing up the brand new varieties for us now we’re not EU residents so till these varieties can be found I might suggest that you just hold your padrón up to date.

Don’t neglect that as third nation nationals now we should replace it each two years. By the way in which, do you know that for each resident on the padrón, the native Council will get funding from central authorities to spend on enhancing our native environment – infrastructure, parks and gardens, emergency providers, policing, schooling and so forth? It is definitely a win-win state of affairs for us all as a result of a property in a well-maintained space will definitely be extra interesting on the time of promoting.

Misinterpretations of the foundations

As effectively as serving to, we additionally attempt to problem the wrongdoings of the authorities right here. Spain shouldn’t be good, everyone knows they love paperwork however generally it appears that evidently the knowledge from central authorities doesn’t filter all the way down to these on the bottom who can misread the foundations.

A latest case I’ve been alerted to is of a pair who’re house homeowners right here took a visit to Gibraltar and on crossing again into Spain had been stopped for a random examine on the border. The spouse has a TIE however her husband doesn’t, so he isn’t a resident right here. They had arrived again in Spain on the finish of January however because of him being on the padrón, though he has no residency right here, his UK-plated automotive was impounded as a result of it’s registered in his identify. This may have severe implications for non residents-here being on the padrón.

Obviously everyone knows that in case you are a British resident right here you can not drive a UK-plated automobile however I’ve all the time argued that being on the padrón doesn’t show residency though the Foreign Offices nonetheless insist that functions for residency have to be accompanied by the padrón certificates, some even ask for historic padróns going again just a few years.

My argument is that I may purchase a property right here at present, register on the padrón at my native city corridor tomorrow, depart Spain the following day and never return till I’ve to re-register which now, as a third nation nationwide, is each two years. How does that show my residency right here? And why ought to this man’s automotive be impounded as a result of he isn’t a resident, he’s a vacationer and inside his 90 days Schengen allowance?

There are additionally plenty of rumours circulating presently in regards to the tax declaration of the Modelo 720 because the ECJ has dominated that Spain infringed the European precept of free motion of capital and Spain shall be altering its rules however the ruling is in opposition to the 720’s penalty regime and never in opposition to the 720 itself so it should nonetheless be accomplished and declared in case you are a resident right here and personal belongings exterior of Spain.

All this and extra shall be mentioned by our consultants at our public presentation on February twenty second and I shall be giving detailed suggestions in my subsequent article.

Article written by Anne Hernández MBE,

President of Brexpats in Spain International