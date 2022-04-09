Brian Houston claims wife Bobbie made redundant from Hillsong
Last month, 68-year-old Brian Houston stepped down as the worldwide senior pastor of the church after he was discovered to have breached its ethical code in his behaviour with two girls.
“This required the board to initiate difficult and challenging conversations with Bobbie regarding the transition in her role as Co-Global Senior Pastor, given that Brian had resigned and was no longer working for Hillsong Church,” the e-mail mentioned.
It mentioned the textual content message despatched by a board member to Bobbie alerting her to the redundancy plan was despatched out of “genuine care” and the “opportunity for further discussion”.
“Brian responded by making his feelings public on social media,” the e-mail mentioned.
“This has been interpreted and reported that the Hillsong board ‘made her role redundant by text’, which is not correct.
“We are saddened by Brian’s public response and hope that he and Bobbie will understand the heart behind the decisions that are being made.”
The e mail mentioned the transition was “heart-breaking” and “emotionally strenuous” for all concerned and claimed the aim had by no means been to harm Brian or Bobbie.
It inspired churchgoers to “continue to pray” for the couple.
The Houstons’ exit from the church completes the facility couple’s fall from grace contained in the evangelical organisation, which they based within the Nineteen Eighties, and which has grown into a worldwide mega church that rakes in between $80-$100 million in income a 12 months.