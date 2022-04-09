Brian Houston claims wife Bobbie made redundant from Hillsong

Hillsong Church was contacted for remark.

Bobbie Houston’s obvious exit from the church completes the facility couple’s fall from grace contained in the evangelical organisation, which they based within the Nineteen Eighties, and which has grown into a worldwide mega church that rakes in between $80-$100 million in income a 12 months.

Last month, 68-year-old Brian Houston stepped down as the worldwide senior pastor of the church after he was discovered to have breached its ethical code in his behaviour with two ladies.

Hillsong Church accepted Houston’s resignation, however praised each Brian and Bobbie for his or her trustworthy service.

