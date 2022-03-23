Brian Houston resigns as Hillsong pastor

Hillsong founder Brian Houston has stepped down as the worldwide senior pastor of the church, after he was discovered to have breached the ethical code of the church in his behaviour with two girls.

The Hillsong Church Global and Australian boards announced on its website on Wednesday afternoon that the board had accepted Pastor Houston’s resignation.

“Irrespective of the circumstances around this, we can all agree that Brian and Bobbie have served God faithfully over many decades and that their ministry has resulted in millions of people across the world being impacted by the power, grace, and love of Jesus Christ,” the assertion mentioned.

