Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh among four people arrested in R93m locomotive corruption case | News24

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe seems on the State Capture Inquiry.

Former Transnet chief government officer (CEO) Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, the parastatal’s former finance boss, have been arrested on Monday morning in reference to a R93-million corruption and fraud case linked to the procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015.

Two different folks have been additionally arrested.

Five folks, together with former Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama, have already been charged within the case.

The matter stems from a cost of R93 million to Trillian Capital, a Gupta-linked proxy firm, to safe funding for the acquisition of the locomotives.

The transaction advisory contract was initially awarded to world funding financial institution JP Morgan earlier than the deal was cancelled. It was subsequently awarded to Trillian.

The estimated price of the undertaking ballooned from round R38 billion in 2012 to greater than R50 billion.

In its report, the Zondo Commission really helpful that the police examine Molefe, Gama and Singh for his or her alleged roles in siphoning cash from Transnet to the Gupta household.

A 2018 forensic report discovered that Molefe had misled the state-owned entity’s board about its obligation to tell then-public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba concerning the spike within the undertaking’s prices.

This is a growing story. More to comply with.