Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steven Vescio: New York state DOT is neglecting repairs, overhaul of Route 9A

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. — A suburban mayor is imploring the New York State Department of Transportation to hurry up security enhancements on a difficult stretch of street.

It’s Route 9A in central Westchester.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday, it was not designed for the a whole bunch of huge vehicles that journey it day-after-day.

It’s a stretch of street with a nasty repute.

“I’ve heard of trucks like getting their tops ripped off on there,” one individual mentioned.

That’s Route 9A, approaching Pleasantville Road in Briarcliff Manor.

Clearance in the suitable lane is simply 10 toes, 10 inches. Tall vehicles should merge left to make it safely beneath.

“They are forced into the fast lane or they’ll strike the bridge,” mentioned Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steven Vescio.

Vescio says three weeks in the past, vehicles collided when one all of a sudden stopped to keep away from hitting the overpass.

“The trucks have to move over real quick, to obviously maneuver to get under that pass. Yes it is a hazard,” mentioned Ossining resident Eric Berrios.

Eighteen years in the past, Aiello lined the aftermath of a gasoline truck that crash and burned after it hit a automotive in its blind spot whereas merging again into the suitable lane after clearing the bridge.

Local officers say the 90-year-old street was not designed to deal with 45,000 automobiles a day, and really feel the state DOT ignores upkeep.

“It shouldn’t take months to repair a piece of broken guardrail,” Vescio mentioned.

The village says it notified the DOT a couple of break in March.

Vescio has written a sequence of letters to Albany, one studying “I implore DOT to immediately take action and remedy the issues on Route 9A.”

“The state first and foremost needs to maintain the roadway better. And they need to also get on these major upgrades that are long overdue,” Vescio mentioned.

Such as fully redoing the overpass, so vehicles do not need to merge left to make it beneath.

Locals view the street as being functionally out of date after 90 years, and wish to know what the state plans for its future.