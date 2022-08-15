Bride and groom play ‘rock paper scissors’ before varmala, video goes viral

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase the bride and groom engaged in humorous antics and pranks on their wedding day. And this specific video shared on-line captures simply the identical. The clip that has now gone viral on social media exhibits a bride and groom enjoying ‘rock paper scissors’ on their wedding ceremony day and should even immediate you to do the identical.

WeddingWire India, a marriage planning service, posted the video on Instagram. The web page is filled with wedding ceremony movies and has over 4.8 lakh followers on Instagram. “Not just a beautiful varmala moment but also a cute one,” learn the caption posted alongside the video with a coronary heart emoticon.

The video opens to indicate the bride and groom standing on the stage dealing with one another to carry out the ceremonial trade of garlands as cameras maintain capturing this stunning second. When the bride tries to place the garland across the groom’s neck, standing on the stool, he bends again. And that is the place essentially the most thrilling a part of the video begins.

Without losing even a minute, the bride urged enjoying ‘rock paper scissors’ to resolve who will get to place the garland first. The bride comes out because the victor and first locations the garland across the groom’s neck. The bride then exhibits her versatile abilities and bends again when it’s the groom’s flip.

