Bride does bhangra in her wedding lehenga. Her dance will bowl you over

Weddings are an event when it is not uncommon to see individuals dancing their coronary heart out. One such video has now left individuals amused because it exhibits not simply the marriage company however the bride doing bhangra to dhol beats too. She is grooving with such vitality on her wedding ceremony that it could bowl you over. The video was uploaded on February 15 by a make-up artist and it’s got over 2.5 million views to date, making it viral.

The bride, wearing wedding ceremony finery, might be seen performing bhangra to dhol beats and having the time of her life within the video.

“Not a usual bride, who wants this much confidence?” says the caption of the video.

The bride has been recognized as Ayushee who can be a make-up artist. She had uploaded the video on her Instagram account on February 12. “I always wanted to bring my own baarat. Ps: Not a shy bride,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video of her wonderful dance efficiency beneath:

The feedback part of the put up was full of appreciation for the bride.

“Finally, a bride that isn’t shy and isn’t afraid to dance and have fun. This is refreshing to see,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “How is she dancing in such a heavy lehenga,” commented one other. “The most energetic bride,” posted a 3rd.

What do you concentrate on this wonderful dance efficiency of the bride?