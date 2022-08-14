Bride does mom’s makeup at own wedding, mom ‘only trusted her.’ Watch

Recently, a video of a bride was shared on Instagram and went viral sufficient to garner nearly two million views. But what’s so attention-grabbing about it, it’s possible you’ll ask? Well, the bride on this video which is now viral, may be seen doing her mom’s make-up on her personal wedding day. This day is when brides normally get their make-up and hair accomplished, and never the opposite method round! This distinctive flip of tables has been making netizens chuckle and go ‘aww’ on the identical time. There is an effective likelihood that this video of the beautiful bride and her mom on the previous’s wedding ceremony day will in all probability have the identical impact on you as nicely.

The video opens up with a textual content insert that claims, “When mother solely trusts bride for her make-up.” And lo and behold, that’s precisely what the video shows because it progresses. The bride and her mom may be seen fortunately partaking on this course of. The bride within the video can be a blogger on Instagram and goes by Pav Dhanoa. She has over 1,700 followers on her web page.

Watch the video proper right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 24, the video has gotten greater than 89,500 likes.

On Instagram, one individual notes, “One of the best mother-daughter duos.” “She looks so gorgeous, my heart melted watching this,” one other person provides. A 3rd response shares, “So cute, her smile says it all.”