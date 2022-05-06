Bride playfully tries pushing groom into pool, video ends with an adorable twist

A sweet video showcasing a playful second between a bride and a groom has left individuals guffawing. The video reveals the bride making an attempt to push her husband right into a swimming pool. However, in a flip of occasions, she fails and the video ends with an cute twist.

The video is posted on the official Instagram web page of The Crimson Circle Weddings, a marriage planning company. “As real as it gets! POV: Just two beautiful souls, falling in love (quite literally),” they wrote together with a laughing out loud emoticon whereas posting the video.

The great clip opens to point out the groom and the bride standing beside a swimming pool decked of their wedding ceremony attires. Within moments, the bride tries to push the groom. At first he begins falling however on the finish second he grabs his bride and so they each find yourself contained in the pool. What is totally great is how they chuckle and giggle all through all the incident. The video ends with the bride giving the groom a fast peck of his cheek.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback.

“This is the cutest moment captured on camera,” posted an Instagram person. “I bet their marriage will be fun,” shared one other. “Beautiful couple,” commented a 3rd. “Sooo cuteee,” wrote a fourth. “Cutest thing ever and the groom is so chilled and enjoying the moment,” expressed a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?