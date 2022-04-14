Bride’s father grooves to Pushpa’s Oo Antava, video impresses people

Are you an everyday consumer of the Internet? Then there’s a risk that you’ve heard the song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise not less than as soon as. Be it creating their very own renditions of the music or dancing to the hit quantity, persons are nonetheless sharing varied posts associated to it. There is now a contemporary inclusion to that class and it reveals the daddy of a bride grooving to the music’s tunes.

The video is posted on the official Instagram web page of Anusha Wedding Choreography. “When Bride’s father takes over the dance floor,” they wrote whereas sharing the video. The additionally posted two hearth emoticons together with the caption.

The video opens to point out the bride’s father decked in black apparel showcasing superior steps whereas dancing to the music.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video, since being posted just a few days in the past, has gathered greater than 63,000 likes. It has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback. Many wrote how the video left them impressed.

“He stole the showwwww,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “The best thing I saw on Instagram today. Dad got some real swag,” posted one other. “This is so cute,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?