Brides magazine ranks Cayman as a top island to get married | Loop Cayman Islands

Brides journal has ranked The Cayman Islands as among the best locations to get married within the Caribbean.

In an article entitled, “9 Paradisal Caribbean Destination Wedding Locations to Consider,” Cayman landed in place 6. Wedding planners Tara Hildabrand, Jen Avey, and Jamie Chang made the picks.

Writer, Laura Dana, says of Cayman:

The largest of the Cayman Islands (which is a part of the British West Indies), Grand Cayman is particularly well-known for its calm waters, colourful coral reefs, and pristine shoreline. If you need to change vows right here, you possibly can’t go mistaken with a celebration at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, the place all packages embrace a marriage planner and concierge to assist facilitate each step of the marriage planning course of. Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, which boasts a whopping 20,000 sq. toes of indoor and out of doors occasion house, is one other wonderful choice. Both properties are located alongside the world-famous Seven Mile Beach, which serves as an exquisite backdrop.

First place within the rankings went to St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, whereas the opposite locations so as of rating had been: Puerto Rico (San Juan), Dominican Republic (La Romana), St. Maarten (Simpson Bay), Jamaica (Montego Bay), Bahamas (Harbour Island), Turks & Caicos (Providenciales) and Aruba (Druif Beach).